Trade Mark Protection For Business Expansion: Do You Own Your Brand?

Before expanding, taking investment, franchising or licensing a business, it is essential to confirm that the brand is clear to use, properly owned and capable of protection in priority markets.

Barnes Law was founded by Yulia Barnes in 2019. Barnes Law are a law boutique in the heart of Mayfair, London. We provide an exclusive and personally tailored service to national and international clients, serial founders and HNWIs. Our team of dedicated and hard-working professionals resolves the most complex legal challenges faced by businesses.

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Key takeaway

Before expanding, taking investment, franchising or licensing a business, it is essential to confirm that the brand is clear to use, properly owned and capable of protection in priority markets. A Companies House registration, domain name or social-media handle may be commercially important, but none establishes registered trade mark rights or freedom to operate.

Is your brand protected before you scale?

The concept is proven, sites are trading strongly, investor interest is building, and expansion becomes a question not of if, but where, next. It is at that stage, often far later than it should be that a fundamental question finally gets asked: are we certain we own, and can enforce, our brand?

In our experience, that is usually where the real risk profile becomes clear. Clients too often assume that because a name is in use, it is safe to scale. It rarely is. And by the time the question is properly examined, the business has momentum, commitments, and a great deal more to lose.

What trade mark issues arise before expansion or investment?

When we review a brand position ahead of expansion or investment, the same issues surface repeatedly. The trade mark was never properly cleared in the relevant territories and classes. Ownership sits in the wrong entity, or the chain of title is incomplete, creating friction that could have been avoided, or the brand is already in use or protected in the market the business intends to enter.

At that point, what should be a straightforward growth discussion becomes a risk-management exercise. Expect delays, renegotiations, rebrands or, occasionally, a decision to pause expansion entirely. In most cases, these outcomes are preventable with early, disciplined clearance and proper structuring.

Read more on what every entrepreneur should know about trade marks.

Why does brand risk grow as a business succeeds?

Trade mark and brand issues surface when the business becomes visible and therefore contestable. When investors scrutinise the asset base, competitors pay attention, and new jurisdictions come into scope, weaknesses move quickly from theoretical to expensive.

Addressing the brand position before the first site opens is typically straightforward. Addressing it after the business has established momentum with multiple trading sites, meaningful press and awards, investor backing, and customer recognition is more complex and more costly. By then, you are not only addressing legal exposure. You are managing operational and commercial disruption.

Is a Companies House registration enough to protect a brand?

We still see boards and in-house teams take comfort from a Companies House registration, domain ownership, or social media handles as evidence that the brand can be used. These are important to the operation of a business. None of them confer trade mark rights or freedom to operate.

Trade mark rights are distinct. In any sector where brand equity is inseparable from the customer proposition, that distinction is commercially decisive.

The point becomes critical when a business moves into international markets or considers franchise or licensing models for expansion. A brand that is well established in one city may be unavailable oral ready protected elsewhere. When that is discovered late, the consequences extend well beyond legal fees. Delayed openings, lost sites, investor concern, and reputational damage are all realistic outcomes. Investors have limited tolerance for uncertainty around core brand assets.

Our article on unregistered trade marks in the UKexplains why relying solely on unregistered rights can make enforcement more difficult, costly and uncertain as a business grows.

Why is trade mark protection important for international expansion and franchising?

The businesses that scale successfully treat trade marks and brand rights as governed assets, not as a filing exercise. They regard brand protection as infrastructure, alongside leases, supply chains, and operational systems.

Before they scale, they typically ensure:

the brand is clear to use and defend across priority territories;

ownership sits in the correct entity, supported by a clean chain of title and any necessary intra-group licences;

protection is aligned to the expansion roadmap: the right classes, territories and filing strategy;

and governance controls are in place, so that legacy agreements, co-existence arrangements or third-party rights do not surface mid-expansion.

The result is that options remain open. Growth proceeds without unnecessary friction. Franchising, licensing, investment, and exit discussions all become significantly simpler when the brand position is clean and defensible from the outset.

Read our article on international franchising and expansion planning, including the importance of IP audits, ownership and trade mark strategy before entering new markets.

How do scalable businesses protect their brands?

The longer a business runs without addressing these points, the fewer attractive options remain. Once expansion is underway, the focus shifts from optimising structure to managing consequences.

Leverage also tends to shift away from the business once third-party rights, lender requirements, and investor timetables are engaged. The businesses that avoid this are not necessarily more cautious. They are simply prepared early enough that momentum does not make the legal and commercial decisions for them.

What is the cost of leaving trade mark protection too late?

If you are planning to scale, brand protection should not be left until an investor raises it or due diligence forces the issue. By that stage, resolving matters cleanly is significantly harder and often more expensive. The optimal time to address this is before expansion accelerates, not after success exposes the gaps.

We advise businesses at precisely this stage. We help to confirm freedom to operate and enforceability in priority markets, remedy ownership and chain-of-title issues, document intra-group use through appropriate licences, secure protection across priority markets, and put governance in place so that investment, franchising, and licensing are not delayed by avoidable brand issues.

The businesses that scale successfully are not only those with strong concepts. They are those who ensure early on that nothing will prevent them from using and protecting their brand when it matters most.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.