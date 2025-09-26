We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: COBO Framework With Andrea John

Ahead of the repeal of Jersey's control of borrowing framework consultation closing at the end of the month, we spoke to Andrea John, Senior Policy Advisor at the Government of Jersey.

Our Regulatory & Risk Advisory partner Gemma Palmer and Andrea, who is leading the charge on the proposed repeal, discuss the aim of it, why now and what the effect will be for Jersey companies.

You can listen to the episode below.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon Music and Audible

Listen on Spotify Podcasts

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.