26 September 2025

We Talk Banking & Finance Podcast: COBO Framework With Andrea John

Ahead of the repeal of Jersey's control of borrowing framework consultation closing at the end of the month, we spoke to Andrea John, Senior Policy Advisor at the Government of Jersey.
Jersey Finance and Banking
Gemma Palmer
Our Regulatory & Risk Advisory partner Gemma Palmer and Andrea, who is leading the charge on the proposed repeal, discuss the aim of it, why now and what the effect will be for Jersey companies.

You can listen to the episode below.

Gemma Palmer
