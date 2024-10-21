New Work Permit Confirmation Step Forthcoming

At a Glance

The situation

A closer look

Once a work permit is approved, the Visa Information System that receives the worker's visa application will send a notification to the Immigration Office before processing it.

This will transmit a request to the employer via certified email requesting confirmation of their interest in hiring the foreign worker.

The employer must then confirm their interest in hiring the foreign worker via certified email within seven calendar days.

If the employer fails to provide this confirmation, the authorization request will be deemed rejected, and the work permit application will be revoked.

Background

The government is implementing this step to add digitalization features to the work permit process, and to avoid the growing issue of employees applying for work permits where the employer does not intend to hire the employee.

Impact

This should not add any time to the overall processing time of affected work permit applicants, unless the employer does not complete the step.

Looking ahead

This requirement is likely to apply to other work permit types in the future. We will report on related developments.

