Further News In The Area Of Plastics Legislation In Italy

On 3 July 2024, the well-known ban on the placing on the market of single-use plastic beverage containers with a capacity of up to three litres whose plastic caps and lids are not capable of remaining...

The regulation of caps, microplastics and packaging has tightened

On 3 July 2024, the well-known ban on the placing on the market of single-use plastic beverage containers with a capacity of up to three litres whose plastic caps and lids are not capable of remaining attached to the containers for the duration of the intended use of the product came into force.

The new provision is part of the more articulated Legislative Decree No. 196 of 8 November 2021, which transposed the so-called Single Use Plastic Directive on the placing on the market of single-use plastic products (including cutlery, straws, balloon sticks) and related marking obligations, and an even more organic European regulation of plastic products.

Microplastics

NIn autumn 2023, Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/2055 came into force. It regulates the placing on the market of products containing microparticles of non-degradable synthetic polymers, so-called microplastics.

The regulation will perhaps go down in history as the one that banned the distribution of glitter and sequins, although this is not exactly the case: the regulation does not apply to microparticles contained by technical means in such a way as to avoid release into the environment (if used in accordance with its instructions for use), and to several product categories. Of particular interest in the context of this regulation is the regulation of granular infill material for synthetic turf sports surfaces, which is banned from 17 October 2031.

Packaging

Last April, the European Parliament approved the new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR).

The aim is to reduce the use of plastic and single-use packaging (shampoo bottles, single-dose packs of condiments) and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in food contact packaging.

The packaging regulation will come into force after approval by the Council, but many market players are already adapting to the new requirements.

