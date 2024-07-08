“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Italian Competition Authority, Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato ("AGCM"), alleged that the Italian Football Federation ("FIGC") abused its dominant position by preventing other sports promoting entities from organizing amateur youth football competitions and fined the FIGC 4.03 million Euro on this legal basis.

AGCM determined that the FIGC is the dominant sector operator in football activity due to the special and exclusive regulatory and coordination powers granted by the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI). According to the findings, AGCM found that FIGC has violated Article 102 of the TFEU by following practices;

Threatening other groups with disciplinary processes and punishments (including deferring to sports courts) for failing to get prior permission from the FIGC to organize and participate in amateur sports.

Amending sports regulations to include undefined prior authorization requirements for amateur competitions.

Implementation of a strategy designed to prevent amateur organizations from organizing events and competitions.

FICG stated that the penalty was inaccurate and unlawful, noting that in a previous similar investigation the Equestrian Sports Federation had been fined on similar grounds and this decision was later annulled by the Council of State.

(Autorità Garante della Concorrenza e del Mercato – 01.07.2024)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.