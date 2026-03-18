Italian Citizenship By Descent: 2025 New Law Explained (Video)

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Italian solicitor Gianluigi Cassandra from Latitude Law explains the critical changes to Italian citizenship by descent (jure sanguinis) following the new law issued on 28 March 2025. This video breaks down the strict new requirements and who remains eligible to apply for an Italian passport by blood.
Key updates covered:
- The retroactive validity of the law from 27 March 2025.
- New restrictions requiring a parent or grandparent born in Italy.
- Status of citizenship applications via marriage or naturalisation.
- The ongoing Constitutional Court appeals regarding equality rights
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