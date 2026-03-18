Italian Citizenship By Descent: 2025 New Law Explained (Video)

Italian solicitor Gianluigi Cassandra from Latitude Law explains the critical changes to Italian citizenship by descent (jure sanguinis) following the new law issued on 28 March 2025.

Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions

Article Insights

Latitude Law’s articles from Latitude Law are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Retail & Leisure industries Latitude Law are most popular: within Criminal Law and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in European Union

self

Italian solicitor Gianluigi Cassandra from Latitude Law explains the critical changes to Italian citizenship by descent (jure sanguinis) following the new law issued on 28 March 2025. This video breaks down the strict new requirements and who remains eligible to apply for an Italian passport by blood.

Key updates covered:

The retroactive validity of the law from 27 March 2025.

New restrictions requiring a parent or grandparent born in Italy.

Status of citizenship applications via marriage or naturalisation.

The ongoing Constitutional Court appeals regarding equality rights

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.