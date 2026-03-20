The answer is yes. Italian family law recognizes the importance of family bonds and allows grandparents to seek visitation rights in Italy.

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Grandparents’ Rights in Italy: Do grandparents have rights in Italy?

The answer is yes. Italian family law recognizes the importance of family bonds and allows grandparents to seek visitation rights in Italy.

Under Italian law, grandparents have the right to maintain a meaningful relationship with their grandchildren. This right is legally protected when it serves the best interests of the child.

Grandparents’ Rights in Italy: What are grandparents rights in Italy?

Grandparents’ visitation rights in Italy allow grandparents to maintain regular contact with their grandchildren, provided that:

the relationship is beneficial for the child

there are no serious reasons to deny contact

the child’s well-being is fully protected

When a parent refuses contact, grandparents can take legal action in Italy, including contacting a family lawyer Italy for grandparents rights to protect their rights.

Grandparents’ Rights in Italy: What to do when you are not allowed to see your grandchild?

There are two main legal paths.

1. Attempt an Amicable Resolution

At Arnone & Sicomo Law Firm, we always first aim to resolve the matter amicably by:

contacting the parent formally

assisting in negotiations

reaching a written agreement on visitation

A family lawyer in Italy or child visitation lawyer Italy intervention often helps avoid court proceedings and reduces family conflict.

2. Court Action for Grandparents’ Rights

If no agreement is possible, grandparents may initiate legal proceedings before the Italian Court for Minors (Tribunale per i Minorenni) of the place where the minor resides.

The Court will:

assess the family situation

evaluate the child’s best interests

issue a decision regulating child visitation rights in Italy and grandparents access to grandchildren Italy

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.