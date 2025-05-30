International Adoption For Single Parents: Green Light From The Constitutional Court

Italy's Constitutional Court has now officially opened the door to international adoption for single individuals.

This article outlines the eligibility criteria, costs, participating countries, and the procedural steps involved.

With judgment no. 33, filed on 21 March 2025, the Constitutional Court has formally authorised single individuals to access international adoption procedures.

Until now, international adoption in Italy was exclusively reserved for married couples.

Single applicants were limited to specific exceptions under Article 44 of Law No. 184/1983.

The Court has ruled that the absolute ban preventing single individuals from pursuing international adoption is unconstitutional.

According to the judges, such a ban contradicts the best interests of the child, a principle enshrined in both the Italian Constitution (Articles 2 and 117) and international agreements, such as the European Convention on Human Rights (Article 8), the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, and the 1993 Hague Convention on Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption.

What changes for single applicants?

From now on, international adoptions by single individuals will follow Italian law and the regulations of countries that are signatories to the Hague Convention.

Currently, countries that allow adoption by single applicants include the United States, South Africa, Colombia, Hungary, and, under certain conditions, India and Brazil.

However, for an adoption to be valid, the legislation of the child's country of origin must be compatible with Italian law. Not all countries will permit single-parent adoptions. Authorised agencies—accredited by the Italian Commission for International Adoptions—play a key role in guiding single applicants to compatible countries.

Requirements, age limits, and costs for single adopters

Judgment no. 33/2025 abolished a longstanding restriction that excluded unmarried individuals from international adoption.

Today, single applicants can pursue adoption, provided they meet the requirements set by Italian law and international conventions.

What are the requirements for single applicants?

The requirements for single adopters are largely the same as those for couples. Applicants must:

Be at least 18 years older than the child they wish to adopt;

Demonstrate financial and residential stability;

Have no serious criminal convictions;

Show a psychologically stable profile;

Be able to provide a safe and nurturing family environment.

Additionally, applicants must undergo mandatory training and assessments by social services and the Juvenile Court.

What Is the maximum age to adopt?

Under Italian law, adopters must be at least 18 years older than the child and no more than 45.

However, judges may authorise adoptions beyond this age limit if it is in the child's best interest.

In practice, adoptions by individuals over 50 are possible, especially in international cases, if the legislation of the child's country of origin allows more flexible criteria.

How much does it cost?

International adoption costs vary by country and by the authorised agency selected.

Based on current estimates, the total cost ranges from €20,000 to €35,000.

This includes:

Training and psychological interviews;

Travel and stays abroad;

Legal translations and documentation;

Fees paid to the authorised agency;

Administrative costs in the child's country.

These costs apply equally to couples and single applicants, with no direct economic discrimination.

How international adoption works for singles

Following the Constitutional Court's ruling, single individuals may now begin the international adoption process. However, the path remains complex, involving multiple procedural stages in both Italy and the child's country of origin.

Ultimately, the judge must ensure that the prospective parent is fit to provide education, care, and emotional support to the child before granting authorisation.

Step-by-step process:

Declaration of availability. The single applicant must submit a formal declaration to the local Juvenile Court. Evaluation. Social workers and psychologists conduct interviews to assess parental suitability. Mandatory Training. Conducted by authorised agencies or public authorities. Suitability Report. Prepared by social services and submitted to the Juvenile Court for approval. Choosing an authorised agency. The agency will manage relations with foreign authorities and documentation. Foreign procedure: Varies by country; some require multiple visits, others prolonged stays. Recognition in Italy: Once the adoption is finalised abroad, it must be formally recognised under Italian law.

The entire process can take 18 months to 3 years, depending on the availability of adoptable children, the bureaucracy of the foreign country, and the pace of the Italian judicial system.

Which countries allow single-parent adoption?

Each country independently decides whether to allow single individuals to adopt.

After judgment no. 33/2025, the Italian State is required to permit international adoptions by single applicants, though this remains subject to the legislation of other Hague Convention countries, some of which may still impose restrictions or prohibitions.

Countries currently known to accept single-parent adoption include:

United States

Colombia

South Africa

India (with limitations)

(with limitations) Hungary

Brazil

Philippines (in certain cases)

The authorised agency will evaluate each applicant's profile and advise on the most suitable country.

For an up-to-date list of countries that allow single-parent adoption, visit the official website of the CAI (Commission for International Adoptions).

National vs international adoption for singles: key differences

The legal framework for adoption by singles varies greatly depending on whether it is national or international.

While judgment no. 33/2025 has opened new doors internationally, Italian national adoption law remains more restrictive—particularly regarding full adoption.

In Italy, full domestic adoption remains limited to married couples (with at least three years of marriage or a stable civil partnership).

Single individuals can only pursue adoption under exceptional circumstances as outlined in Article 44 of Law No. 184/1983.

These special cases include:

Adoption of a partner's or spouse's biological child;

Adoption of children with severe disabilities or who are otherwise difficult to place;

Situations where a pre-existing emotional bond exists between the applicant and the child.

These forms of adoption do not always result in full legal parenthood, such as a surname change or inheritance rights.

Following judgment no. 33/2025, international adoption allows single applicants to pursue full legal adoption, provided:

The foreign country accepts single-parent adoption;

accepts single-parent adoption; The Italian Juvenile Court deems the process to be in the child's best interests.

International adoption for single parents: a real opportunity from 2025

Despite its higher costs and procedural complexity, international adoption now offers a clearer, more favourable path for single individuals. It enables them to establish a fully recognised legal and emotional parent–child relationship.

Judgment no. 33/2025 did more than amend a legal technicality—it affirmed that a child's right to a family must not be limited by a prospective parent's marital status.

International adoption is now a viable, legitimate, and protected option for those who wish to become parents outside of a marital relationship.

If you are single and wish to adopt a child, a structured and legally supported pathway is now available to you.

While the journey is demanding, the necessary legal and institutional tools are finally accessible.

Every situation is unique.

That is why it is essential to work with a legal team that can assess your profile, assist in choosing the most suitable country, and guide you from the initial application through to recognition of the adoption in Italy.

FAQ

Can a single person adopt a child internationally in Italy?

Yes. Since the Constitutional Court ruling no. 33/2025, single individuals are legally allowed to pursue international adoption under the same conditions as couples.

What are the requirements for a single parent to adopt internationally?

You must be at least 18 years older than the child, demonstrate financial and emotional stability, have no serious criminal convictions, and complete mandatory training.

How much does international adoption cost for a single parent?

Costs range between €20,000 and €35,000 and cover travel, agency fees, training, psychological evaluations, translations, and legal paperwork.

Which countries allow international adoption by single parents?

Among those that allow it: the United States, Colombia, South Africa, Hungary, Brazil, India (with limits), and the Philippines.

Availability varies, so consult an authorised agency.

Is there an age limit for single applicants?

Yes. You must be at least 18 years older than the child and no more than 45, though exceptions exist based on the child's best interest and the country's laws.

How long does the process take?

International adoption generally takes between 18 months and 3 years, depending on the country, child availability, and legal processing times.

Is national adoption also allowed for single parents in Italy?

Only under specific exceptions (Article 44, Law 184/1983), such as adopting a stepchild or a child with disabilities.

Full domestic adoption is still restricted to married couples.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.