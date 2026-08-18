ARTICLE
18 August 2026

Central Bank Of Ireland Review Of Delegation By Fund Management Companies

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is the law firm that helps business leaders lead. For more than 150 years, we have advised clients on critical issues – from high-stakes litigation to first-in-market transaction structures and complex regulatory matters. Our lawyers in commercial centers worldwide are immersed in the key sectors we serve – financial services, private capital, real estate, life sciences and technology. Dechert delivers unwavering partnership so our clients can achieve unprecedented results.
Explore Firm Details
The Central Bank of Ireland has completed its review of delegation practices across fund management companies, examining how the sector's dramatic growth to €5.6 trillion in assets has impacted oversight and governance frameworks. With 9,000 authorized funds now supported by 121 FMCs, the regulator has identified both effective practices and areas requiring enhancement across five critical operational domains. FMCs must now benchmark their policies against these supervisory expectations and implement
Ireland Wealth Management
Mark Dillon and Carol Widger
Dechert are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management and Technology industries

Key Takeaways

  • The Irish funds sector has grown substantially since CP86 was published in 2016, with assets tripling to €5.6 trillion and authorized funds rising 50% to 9,000, supported by 121 FMCs.
  • Following a review of delegation practices across FMCs, the Central Bank's Feedback Report endorses the delegation and outsourcing model, recognizing the access to specialized expertise, global investment capabilities and operational efficiencies it brings to investors.
  • Despite the benefits, delegation raises supervisory challenges, and the Central Bank found that FMCs generally operate "effective delegation frameworks," provided they retain ultimate responsibility and sufficient resources to oversee delegated activity.
  • The Report sets out supervisory expectations across five key areas, Governance, Portfolio Management, Risk Management, Delegate Oversight and Data Capabilities, identifying both good practices and areas requiring enhancement.
  • FMCs are expected to benchmark their own policies and delegation frameworks against the Central Bank's findings and put a time-bound plan in place to close any gaps by year's end, ahead of a broader review of the FMC guidance that may bring further regulatory changes.

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Dillon
Mark Dillon
Photo of Carol Widger
Carol Widger
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More