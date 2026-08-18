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Central Bank Of Ireland Review Of Delegation By Fund Management Companies

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The Central Bank of Ireland has completed its review of delegation practices across fund management companies, examining how the sector's dramatic growth to €5.6 trillion in assets has impacted oversight and governance frameworks. With 9,000 authorized funds now supported by 121 FMCs, the regulator has identified both effective practices and areas requiring enhancement across five critical operational domains. FMCs must now benchmark their policies against these supervisory expectations and implement