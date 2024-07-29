Asset Management And Investment Funds Legal And Regulatory Report - Q1 2024

KEY TAKEAWAYS:
- The report highlights major updates, including the launch of Ireland's ELTIF 2.0 framework and significant changes in cross-border notifications under AIFMD and the UCITS Directive
- ESMA's updated PRIIPS KID Q&A enhances the clarity and relevance of key investor documents for investment funds
Welcome to the January – March 2024 issue of our Irish Quarterly Legal and Regulatory Developments report for Asset Management and Investment Funds.
This report covers key developments during the quarter, such as:
- UCITS & AIFMD developments, including the publication of changes in cross-border notifications under AIFMD and the UCITS Directive
- The launch of the Irish European Long-Term Investment Funds framework ("ELTIF 2.0") through the introduction of a new ELTIF Chapter of the AIF Rulebook
- Other legal and regulatory developments, such as ESMA updating its PRIIPS KID Q&A with a number of updates relevant to key investor documents for investment funds
