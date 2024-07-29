ARTICLE
29 July 2024

Asset Management And Investment Funds Legal And Regulatory Report - Q1 2024

The report highlights major updates, including the launch of Ireland's ELTIF 2.0 framework and significant changes in cross-border notifications under AIFMD and the UCITS Directive
KEY TAKEAWAYS:

Welcome to the January – March 2024 issue of our Irish Quarterly Legal and Regulatory Developments report for Asset Management and Investment Funds.

This report covers key developments during the quarter, such as:

  • UCITS & AIFMD developments, including the publication of changes in cross-border notifications under AIFMD and the UCITS Directive
  • The launch of the Irish European Long-Term Investment Funds framework ("ELTIF 2.0") through the introduction of a new ELTIF Chapter of the AIF Rulebook
  • Other legal and regulatory developments, such as ESMA updating its PRIIPS KID Q&A with a number of updates relevant to key investor documents for investment funds

Click here to view report

