Legal News - March 25

Welcome to our March 2025 edition of Legal News.
Here is a selection of our recent publications.
- Ireland's FDI Screening Regime – Do you
need to notify?
The Irish Screening of Third Country Transactions Act 2023 entered into force on 6 January 2025, introducing mandatory notification and pre-clearance for in scope transactions.
- Preferred Equity Investments in Irish Real
Estate
As real estate values have fallen over the last few years and construction costs have increased, many sponsors and asset managers have been forced to look at creative ways to capitalise or recapitalise assets.
- APP Fraud: Legal Insights and
Cases
This article looks at Authorised Push Payment fraud, gives an overview of recent UK cases, and the current position in Ireland.
- Record-Breaking €1.48bn VC Investment Fuels
Irish Tech SMEs in 2024
The Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA) has announced a record-breaking €1.48bn in venture capital investment into Irish technology SMEs for 2024, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.
- European Commission Withdraws SEP
Regulation
On 11 February 2025, the European Commission withdrew proposals for regulating Standard Essential Patents.
- NIS2: What Steps are
Needed?
NIS2 compliance is mandatory. In-scope organisations must meet its strict requirements.
- Laois Wind Farm Development Refusal
Quashed
High Court judgment has significant impact on public bodies' obligations to align functions with climate strategies.
- Highest GDPR Award for Damages in Irish
Court
In M.H. v Child and Family Agency, a 2023 ex tempore judgment, the Circuit Court awarded the plaintiff €7,500 for non-material damages under the General Data Protection Regulation.
- Irish Court of Appeal Joins Google as Defendant in
Defamation Proceedings
The Court of Appeal has overturned the High Court's refusal to join Google as a defendant in defamation proceedings where it was not clear the proceedings against Google were manifestly statute-barred.
In short
- Overview – M&A Review 2024
- New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Spring 2025
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – February 2025
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.