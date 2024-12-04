Notice Issued Allowing Travel On Expired Residence Permits Over December-January Period

Irish authorities have issued a Travel Confirmation Notice to facilitate travel of non-EU/European Economic Area nationals who are currently in the process of renewing their Irish Residence Permit but seek to travel outside Ireland during the upcoming December-January holiday period.

Irish authorities have issued a Travel Confirmation Notice to facilitate travel of non-EU/European Economic Area (EEA) nationals who are currently in the process of renewing their Irish Residence Permit (IRP) but seek to travel outside Ireland during the upcoming December-January holiday period. Under the notice, affected nationals who applied to renew their IRP prior to its expiry will be able to use their current IRP – even if it is expired – to travel outside Ireland between December 2, 2024 and January 31, 2025.

As a practical matter, individuals should download and print the travel notice and present this document, their expired IRP card and proof of their renewal application (confirming the date of application) to immigration authorities and airlines, if requested to do so.

