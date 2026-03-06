CBI Filing Process For AIFMD II Fund Updates

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has published details of its AIFMD II/UCITS VI fast track for updates and filings of fund documentation for UCITS and AIFs.

The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has published details of its AIFMD II/UCITS VI fast track for updates and filings of fund documentation for UCITS and AIFs. It will open from Monday, 2 March 2026. UCITS and AIFs making documentation updates to comply with Level 1 legislative requirements for AIFMD II / UCITS VI must do so by 16 April 2026.

Scope: The fast track has been introduced to facilitate existing funds with updates to fund documents arising from AIFMD II/UCITS VI and (once published) the revised AIF Rulebook and revised Central Bank UCITS Regulations.

Permitted changes:The streamlined filing process will apply to any changes to the prospectus and/or supplement arising from the implementation of AIFMD II and the amendments to the Central Bank AIF Rulebook and Central Bank UCITS Regulations (once published). It will also apply to other updates required as part of a prospectus and/or supplement refresh, with the exception of changes to the investment objective, policy or strategy. SFDR reclassifications should not be filed via the streamlined filing process.

Process: Submissions via email to a dedicated mailbox by close of business on the relevant day for noting on that day with all documentation dated accordingly.

Manager Attestation: The submission must be accompanied by an attestation from the Manager that the amendments do not represent a change to the investment objective, policy or strategy of the fund.

Subsequent filings: The CBI does not limit use of the fast track to one filing only. If an umbrella / sub-fund has made a filing with updated documents for compliance with AIFMD II, it is possible to make a subsequent filing for that same umbrella / sub-fund under the fast track process to make further amendments to the documents for AIFMD II compliance.

Closing date of fast track: There is no set date for closure of the streamlined filing process. The CBI will provide adequate advance notice when it is determined that the streamlined filing process will close.

The CBI will carry out a sample review of the submissions noted via the streamlined filing process at a later date.

