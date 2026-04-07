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7 April 2026

Webinar: The Evolving Landscape Of European ETFs (Video)

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Dillon Eustace

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Dillon Eustace is one of Ireland’s leading law firms focusing on financial services, banking and capital markets, corporate and M&A, litigation and dispute resolution, insurance, real estate and taxation. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the firm’s international practice has seen it establish offices in Tokyo (2000), New York (2009) and the Cayman Islands (2012).
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Brian Higgins, Shane Coveney and Tara O’Callaghan from Dillon Eustace were joined by Antonette Kleiser of BBH and James Carberry of Virtu Financial to discuss...
Ireland Finance and Banking
Brian Higgins,Shane Coveney,Brian Kelliher
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Brian Higgins, Shane Coveney and Tara O’Callaghan from Dillon Eustace were joined by Antonette Kleiser of BBH and James Carberry of Virtu Financial to discuss:

  • Current trends and insights on the European ETF market

  • Entering the European ETF market

  • What authorised participants are looking for from their ETF partner

  • Using European exchanges to optimise distribution

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Key Takeaways from the Webinar

  • European ETF market growth continues to accelerate, surpassing €3 trillion AUM, with Ireland maintaining its position as the leading ETF domicile and expected to benefit further from increased retail participation and product innovation.

  • Strong shift toward active ETFs , driven by demand for flexibility, risk control, income, and low‑volatility strategies.

  • Rising interest in private market ETFs, ETF share class structures, and tokenisation, highlighting investor appetite for innovative ETF wrappers and hybrid fund models across Europe, the US, and Asia.

  • Recent regulatory and market developments - including UK OFR accessEuronext ETF EuropeDeutsche Börse process simplification, and Hong Kong–Ireland fast‑track approval - are expanding ETF distribution, listings, and cross‑border trading opportunities.

  • For new issuers, selecting the right entry model- ensuring strong AP engagement and distribution strategies are essential for successful European ETF launches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Brian Higgins
Brian Higgins
Photo of Shane Coveney
Shane Coveney
Photo of Tara O'Callaghan
Tara O'Callaghan
Photo of Brian Kelliher
Brian Kelliher
Photo of David Walsh
David Walsh
Photo of Laura Goonan
Laura Goonan
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