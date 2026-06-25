Gender Pay Gap Portal Now Publicly Available

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The Government has now made the Gender Pay Gap Portal (the “Portal”) publicly available. The Portal enables users to view, compare and review employer gender pay gap data, with filters available by reporting year, sector and company size. Its introduction is intended to centralise and standardise employer reporting, improve transparency and comparability, and support behavioural change by making gender pay disparities more visible.

The Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021 introduced the legislative basis for annual gender pay gap reporting in Ireland. Since November 2025, all employers with more than 50 employees have been required to publish their Gender Pay Gap Report on their website within five months of their June “snapshot” date, or otherwise make it available to the public where they do not have a website. This requirement will continue to apply when reporting through the Portal becomes mandatory for in-scope employers for the 2026 reporting cycle.

The Portal was launched on 18 November 2025 on a voluntary basis for employers with more than 50 employees. Reports submitted voluntarily are now available for public viewing and will remain on the Portal when its use becomes mandatory for the 2026 reporting cycle. The Portal also remains open for voluntary submissions ahead of mandatory reporting. View the available data on the Portal here.

To facilitate this new requirement to publish Gender Pay Gap Reports on the Portal, the Employment Equality Acts 1998 to 2021, as amended by the Gender Pay Gap Information Act 2021, is being further amended to require all employers within the scope of the legislation to submit their reports to the Portal for the 2026 and subsequent reporting cycles.

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