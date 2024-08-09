New regulations have been signed into law that give effect to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD") in Ireland. The CSRD introduced a new mandatory sustainability reporting regime that will apply to many Irish companies. The new rules come into effect on a phased basis from 1 January 2024, but the significant majority of our clients will be required to report under the CSRD in respect of their 2025 financial year. Companies that are in-scope should have their CSRD preparations complete in advance of their first reporting year. We have prepared a memo regarding the CSRD and the new regulations, which is available here.

