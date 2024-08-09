ARTICLE
9 August 2024

Ireland's New Mandatory Sustainability Reporting Regulations Come Into Effect

New regulations have been signed into law that give effect to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD") in Ireland. The CSRD introduced a new mandatory sustainability reporting regime that will apply to many Irish companies. The new rules come into effect on a phased basis from 1 January 2024, but the significant majority of our clients will be required to report under the CSRD in respect of their 2025 financial year. Companies that are in-scope should have their CSRD preparations complete in advance of their first reporting year. We have prepared a memo regarding the CSRD and the new regulations, which is available here.

