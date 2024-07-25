Ireland Publishes New Sustainability Regulations

The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD") introduced a new mandatory sustainability reporting regime that will apply to many Irish companies.

EU member states were required to transpose the CSRD into national law by 6 July 2024. The Irish European Union (Corporate Sustainability Reporting) Regulations 2024 were published on 9 July, with effect from 6 July. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment issued this press release prior to publication of the new regulations, which can now be accessed here.

These extensive new regulations include provisions regarding:

the scope of application of the CSRD to Irish companies; the new employee consultation requirements for Irish companies; and how Irish companies can avail of exemptions from reporting under the CSRD.

