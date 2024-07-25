ARTICLE
25 July 2024

Ireland Publishes New Sustainability Regulations

M
Matheson

Contributor

Matheson logo
Established in 1825 in Dublin, Ireland and with offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco, more than 700 people work across Matheson’s six offices, including 96 partners and tax principals and over 470 legal and tax professionals. Matheson services the legal needs of internationally focused companies and financial institutions doing business in and from Ireland. Our clients include over half of the world’s 50 largest banks, 6 of the world’s 10 largest asset managers, 7 of the top 10 global technology brands and we have advised the majority of the Fortune 100.
Explore
The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD") introduced a new mandatory sustainability reporting regime that will apply to many Irish companies.
European Union Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Susanne McMenamin
Photo of Susan Carroll Chrysostomou
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive ("CSRD") introduced a new mandatory sustainability reporting regime that will apply to many Irish companies.

EU member states were required to transpose the CSRD into national law by 6 July 2024. The Irish European Union (Corporate Sustainability Reporting) Regulations 2024 were published on 9 July, with effect from 6 July. The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment issued this press release prior to publication of the new regulations, which can now be accessed here.

These extensive new regulations include provisions regarding:

  1. the scope of application of the CSRD to Irish companies;
  2. the new employee consultation requirements for Irish companies; and
  3. how Irish companies can avail of exemptions from reporting under the CSRD.

We are preparing a detailed update regarding the regulations and this will be available shortly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susanne McMenamin
Susanne McMenamin
Photo of Susan Carroll Chrysostomou
Susan Carroll Chrysostomou
Person photo placeholder
Michael Sinnott
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More