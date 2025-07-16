ARTICLE
16 July 2025

Commission Consults On 28th Regime

Ireland Corporate/Commercial Law
The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the proposed 28th regime, a voluntary legal framework that would allow companies to benefit from a single set of harmonised EU-wide rules, based on digital-by-default solutions.

This initiative was referenced in the Commission's 2025 Competitiveness Compass and Work Programme. In addition to company law, feedback from the consultation will also help determine aspects related to other areas of law.

The consultation is open until 30 September 2025. The Commission expects to publish its legislative proposals in Q1 2026.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

