Charities Governance - Health Check

This Health Check has been designed to provide you with hands-on advice and support in reviewing your charity's governance structure and arrangements.

As part of this engagement, our team of specialists will conduct a detailed review of your current governing documents and arrangements via a desktop review, supplemented with appropriate interviews and surveys of key stakeholders within your organisation.

The aim of the Health Check is to provide you with a high level of assurance that you are compliant with your legal and corporate governance requirements, across the following areas:

Charities Governance Code Compliance

As a registered charity, you are expected to take a 'comply or explain' approach to the Charities Governance Code ('the Code').

We will conduct a detailed gap analysis between your existing governance arrangements and the Code to make sure you are aware and understand where you do not 'comply' with the Code and can 'explain' your position, where appropriate.

This gap analysis will also allow you to review your Compliance Record Form and make any necessary changes to better reflect your compliance position.

Charities Acts

In addition to your legal obligations under the Charities Act 2009, new obligations have recently been introduced under the Charities (Amendment) Act 2024.

To ensure you meet your legal requirements, we shall conduct a review of your current position against the Act, including practical guidance and support where gaps are identified.

Corporate Governance Manual

It is important to have a clear and concise manual to ensure your current and future board members/trustees know what is expected of them.

Our team of corporate governance and charity law experts are on hand to draft or review your Corporate Governance Manual to ensure alignment with legal requirements and best practice.

Governance Structure Review

While committees can serve an important purpose in a charity's governance structure, their role and authority is not always clear.

By conducting a review of your charity's governance structure, we can help ensure you are set up for success.

Training

To ensure an awareness and understanding of any aspect of governance, charity law, emerging risks or directors/trustees duties, we are on hand to deliver bespoke training sessions at a time and place that suits you.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.