Revised EU FDI Regulation Adopted: Key Changes And What It Means For Greece

D. Procedure, Timeline, Cooperation Mechanism and Call-In Powers

A two-phase synchronized procedure is introduced. Every national screening mechanism must provide a two-phase review process:

1. Phase I (preliminary review): the competent national authority must decide within 45 calendar days from filing whether an in-depth investigation is required;

2. Phase II (in-depth investigation): the competent national authority must carry out an in-depth investigation to decide if the foreign investment is likely to negatively impact security or public order.

A harmonized process for multi-country transactions is envisaged. For transactions coming under screening in at least two Member States, timelines should be aligned, including making the filings on the same day, with cross-references between them, and the national authorities coordinating on the timing of adoption of their screening decision.

A more targeted cooperation mechanism is enacted. The New EU FDI Regulation introduces a risk-based assessment for the cross-border notification of investments, to ensure that only investments that genuinely warrant cross-border scrutiny are notified to the Commission and the other Member States. This is so where:

1. the investor is controlled by a third-country government or is subject to EU restrictive measures or was previously involved in a prohibited investment or failed to comply with mitigating measures;

2. the authority opens an in-depth investigation, where the target is active in a program of Union interest or is part of a group with subsidiaries in at least one other Member State, or intends to impose mitigating measures, prohibit or unwind the transaction without an in-depth investigation; or

3. the investment may negatively affect security or public order in at least one other Member State and the target has significant operations in other Member States or is part of a group with subsidiaries in different Member States that are active in sectors coming under mandatory screening.

Ex post call-in powers are specified. Authorities may review an investment on their own initiative after completion, where grounds exist to consider that it may affect security or public order. This power is subject to the following deadlines:

1. 15 months and up to 5 years from completion, for investments not subject to prior authorization; and

2. at least 24 months after completion, for investments subject to prior authorization that were not filed or were filed only after completion.