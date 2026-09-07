Police Refer Sanctions Evasion Case To Prosecutors

Czech police investigators have completed their probe into alleged violations of EU asset freeze sanctions and forwarded the case to prosecutors. The investigation centers on transactions totaling nearly €4 million allegedly conducted with frozen funds belonging to a designated person under Russian sanctions.

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Further to an earlier post, it is being reported that police investigators from Czechia’s National Centre for Combating Organized Crime, who have been investigating alleged breaches of the asset freeze imposed on a designated person under the EU’s Russian sanctions, have now handed the case file to prosecutors for a final charging decision. It is alleged that Dmytro Kalantyrskyi conducted multiple transactions in 2015 relating to frozen funds in the value of CZK 96 million (nearly €4m).

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