ARTICLE
5 November 2025

Investigation Into Alleged Military Technology Exports To Russia

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Norway International Law
Mark Handley
After press reporting on possible breaches of Norway's Russian sanctions by companies in the Kongsberg Group, the Public Prosecutor's Office has confirmed that as of 25 October, it had started an investigation:

"PST has today decided to initiate an investigation of Kongsberg Discovery for violation of export control regulations. The reason for our decision is that through media coverage in recent days, information has emerged that gives PST reason to carry out further investigations".

Kongsberg is a state-owned arms manufacturer and is reported to have stated to the press that it has followed Norway's regulations.

The allegations are that equipment used for undersea surveillance have been sold and shipped to Russian military customers.

Mark Handley
