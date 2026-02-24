Important Topics

BIPA ushers in a new phase of leadership with the appointment of Ms Ainna Vilengi Kaundu as CEO.

BIPA Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

The Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA) of Namibia has announced the appointment of Ms Ainna Vilengi Kaundu as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking the beginning of a leadership chapter focused on stability, continuity, and improved service excellence.

BIPA has signalled its confidence in Ms Kaundu's experience and vision, emphasising that her leadership is expected to support the agency's ongoing institutional strengthening and its mandate to deliver efficient IP and business regulatory services to the Namibian public.

BIPA's new leadership is expected to support greater administrative stability, which may benefit applicants relying on predictable processing timelines in Namibia.

