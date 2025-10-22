10.7 – André Zerafa Meets Catherine Calleja (Podcast)

Building a positive tomorrow together. This is Atlas Insurance's purpose statement that they thrive towards. Listen to Andre Zerafa, Managing Partner at Ganado Advocates, and Catherine Calleja, Executive Director for Governance at Atlas Insurance, as they discuss the importance of preparing for future risks, the impact of climate change, and how they are applying solutions against this growing issue.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.