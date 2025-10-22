ARTICLE
22 October 2025

10.7 – André Zerafa Meets Catherine Calleja (Podcast)

Building a positive tomorrow together. This is Atlas Insurance's purpose statement that they thrive towards. Listen to Andre Zerafa, Managing Partner at Ganado Advocates, and Catherine Calleja
Malta Insurance
Building a positive tomorrow together. This is Atlas Insurance's purpose statement that they thrive towards. Listen to Andre Zerafa, Managing Partner at Ganado Advocates, and Catherine Calleja, Executive Director for Governance at Atlas Insurance, as they discuss the importance of preparing for future risks, the impact of climate change, and how they are applying solutions against this growing issue.

