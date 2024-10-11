ARTICLE
11 October 2024

Thailand Issues Guidelines On Customer Due Diligence For Insurance Companies

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Thailand's Anti-Money Laundering Office has released new guidelines on customer due diligence (CDD) for insurance companies to outline anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing...
Thailand Insurance
Photo of Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Photo of Witchupong Chittchang
Photo of Ajaree Trachukul
Photo of Sireethorn Wijan
Authors

Thailand's Anti-Money Laundering Office has released new guidelines on customer due diligence (CDD) for insurance companies to outline anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing measures based on the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542 (1999). The previous guidelines were revoked and replaced by these guidelines.

The guidelines include seven key measures:

  1. Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing policy: Insurance companies must establish a policy in Thai that outlines the organization's approach to assessing, managing, and mitigating risks related to money laundering, terrorism financing, and proliferation.
  2. Risk management framework: Insurance companies' frameworks for risk management are to be divided into three stages: (1) internal risk management, (2) risk assessment before customer onboarding, and (3) ongoing customer risk management.
  3. CDD before engagement with customers: Insurance companies must implement a rigorous approval process to verify customers' identities.
  4. Customer information review and transaction monitoring: Insurance companies must update customer information and the list of banned transactions to ensure compliance with current risk profiles.
  5. Enhanced CDD for high-risk clients: Insurance companies must apply a stricter level of verification and monitoring measures for high-risk clients, including reviews of financial transactions.
  6. Third-party reliance and subsidiary controls: Reliance on third parties is allowed only in processes for customer identification and verification of identity. Internal controls and policies for subsidiaries or affiliates must be updated regularly.
  7. Suspicious transaction reporting: Insurance companies must report any suspicious transactions, particularly whenever CDD is not available.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Photo of Witchupong Chittchang
Witchupong Chittchang
Photo of Ajaree Trachukul
Ajaree Trachukul
Photo of Sireethorn Wijan
Sireethorn Wijan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More