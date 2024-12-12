ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Thailand Eases Foreign Shareholding And Board Limits For Life Insurance Companies

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Thailand's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has issued a new notification easing foreign shareholding and board limits for life insurers.
Thailand Insurance
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh,Witchupong Chittchang,Thammapas Chanpanich
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Thailand's Ministry of Finance (MOF) has issued a new notification easing foreign shareholding and board limits for life insurers. This long-awaited update aligns with the draft notification that was previewed in May 2024, and reflects the MOF's intention to enhance the stability and competitiveness of life insurers.

Life Insurer Qualifications

Life insurers may apply for permission to exceed 49% foreign shareholding or have a majority of foreign directors if:

  • The life insurer operates in a manner that could harm the insured or the public, and either (1) the OIC has directed the company to improve its status or adjust its capital, or (2) the company's actions may have a significant impact on the insurance industry, causing significant compensation burdens and affecting the company's capital adequacy ratio (CAR);
  • The life insurer's shareholders are unable to increase capital; and
  • The life insurer is unable to attract Thai investors to increase the capital necessary to ensure stability and the long-term operation of the business.

Foreign Shareholder Qualifications

To qualify, foreign shareholders must:

  • Either be an insurance company or have at least 10 years of relevant experience in the insurance industry;
  • Demonstrate financial stability and possess a credit rating (or have a parent company with a credit rating) of at least "A" from a reputable credit rating agency;
  • Present a clear and comprehensive business plan to develop and promote the company's efficiency and competitiveness in the industry; and
  • Be able to make an investment that increases the company's capital by at least THB 2 billion to maintain stability with a CAR of at least 250%.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Photo of Witchupong Chittchang
Witchupong Chittchang
Photo of Ajaree Trachukul
Ajaree Trachukul
Photo of Thammapas Chanpanich
Thammapas Chanpanich
Photo of Sireethorn Wijan
Sireethorn Wijan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More