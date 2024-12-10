ARTICLE
10 December 2024

Thailand Mandates Timeframe Disclosure In Insurance SLAs

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins logo
Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 190 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Thailand's Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) recently announced two Notifications regarding Timeframe Standards for Service Level Agreements, for both life and non-life insurance companies.
Thailand Insurance
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh,Witchupong Chittchang,Thammapas Chanpanich
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Thailand's Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) recently announced two Notifications regarding Timeframe Standards for Service Level Agreements, for both life and non-life insurance companies.

Under these notifications, every insurance company is required to set out clear and specific timeframes in its service level agreement (SLA) for at least the following activities:

  • Providing information about life and non-life insurance and offering insurance policies;
  • Underwriting and providing after-sales services;
  • Paying compensation under the insurance policy; and
  • Handling complaints.

The timeframes described in the SLA must not exceed those specified in the insurance policy or by the relevant laws, and the SLA (which must be published on the insurer's website) must be continually updated to reflect any changes in the timeframes.

Insurance companies are required to disclose the standard timeframes for SLAs on their website by January 1, 2025, and notify the OIC through the channels and methods specified by the OIC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Athistha (Nop) Chitranukroh
Photo of Witchupong Chittchang
Witchupong Chittchang
Photo of Ajaree Trachukul
Ajaree Trachukul
Photo of Thammapas Chanpanich
Thammapas Chanpanich
Photo of Sireethorn Wijan
Sireethorn Wijan
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More