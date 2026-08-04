The Strategic Misstep: Why Using Winding-Up Petitions For Debt Collection Fails

The Mauritius Bankruptcy Division declined to wind up Indian Oil despite an unsatisfied statutory demand of MUR 17 million, finding that the company remained solvent with liquid assets exceeding MUR 2.5 billion.

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On 02 June 2026, the Bankruptcy Division of the Supreme Court (Bankruptcy Division) delivered an important judgment on statutory demands. In particular the Bankruptcy Division confirmed (i) its discretion on this issue and, (ii) the rationale for statutory demands under the Insolvency Act 2009 (Insolvency Act).

In J.K Construction & Son Ltd v Indian Oil (Mauritius) Ltd (2026 SCJ 224)(JK Construction case) the Bankruptcy Division declined to order the winding-up of Indian Oil (Mauritius) Ltd (Indian Oil) even though Indian Oil (i) did not pay the sum of MUR 17,013,202.44 claimed under the statutory demand and, (ii) did not exercise its right under the Insolvency Act to have the statutory demand set aside by Bankruptcy Division.

However, of relevance, the winding up petition was resisted by Indian Oil mainly on the grounds that there was a cross claim. Indian Oil had sued JK Construction & Son Ltd (JK Construction) for breach contract on the same subject-matter as the claim on the statutory demand namely, the construction of a petrol station put up by JK Construction.

The Bankruptcy Division held that it would exercise its discretion to decline the application to wind-up Indian Oil notwithstanding the presumption of insolvency that prevailed under the Insolvency Act against Indian Oil by its failure to pay the amount claimed by J.K. Construction.

The following reasons justified the Bankruptcy Divion’s view that it was fair and equitable to decline the winding-up order:

a solvency certificate from NJC Associates

evidence of liquid assets exceeding MUR 2.5 billion;

The Bankruptcy Division further held that JK Construction found that JK Construction had not been able to rebut the solvency competence of Indian Oil, as confirmed by the evidence brought by Indian Oil following which it could not be said to be insolvent.

Our comments

The JK Construction case provides an important reminder that an unsatisfied statutory demand does not automatically result in a winding-up order.

The Bankruptcy Division reaffirmed that failing to comply with a statutory demand only creates a rebuttable presumption of insolvency. This does not fetter the discretion of the Bankruptcy Division under the Insolvency Act but actually strengthens judicial control over abusive or tactical use of insolvency petitions.

The presumption is evidential not determinative because earlier cases such as DMH Corporate v Decocity and Architects’ Studio v Colonies Capital stressed that failure to comply with a statutory demand was merely a strong evidence of insolvency but was not conclusive.

In effect, a solvent company should not be wound up merely because it disputes a debt or has a cross‑claim and commercial disputes must be resolved through ordinary civil litigation as opposed to the threat of liquidation. In this regard, the Bankruptcy Division criticised the approach taken by JK Construction, noting that insolvency proceedings appeared to be used as a pressure tactic on Indian Oil.

In exercising its discretionary powers of what is just and equitable, the Bankruptcy Division will guard against tactical use of insolvency petitions, attempts to bypass ordinary civil litigation and pressure on solvent companies to pay disputed debts.

Originally published 18th June 2026.

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