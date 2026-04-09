In the high-stakes world of corporate finance, the line between a “going concern” and “legal vulnerability” is often thinner than a balance sheet suggests.

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Handling Corporate Insolvency and Recovering Debts in the Banking Sector

In the high-stakes world of corporate finance, the line between a “going concern” and “legal vulnerability” is often thinner than a balance sheet suggests. When a company that once thrived begins defaulting on loan repayments, struggling to pay suppliers, or leaning precariously on overdue credit, it has crossed the threshold into corporate insolvency.

For the Nigerian banking sector, this transition is not merely a financial failure; it is a legal battlefield. Navigating this terrain requires more than just aggressive collection; it demands a sophisticated mastery of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 and a clinical approach to asset recovery.

The Anatomy of Insolvency: When is a Company Truly “Unable to Pay”?

Under the modernised framework of CAMA 2020, insolvency is defined by action (or lack thereof) rather than just a red-inked ledger. A company is legally deemed insolvent and thus vulnerable to winding-up proceedings under three specific “litmus tests”:

The Statutory Demand: A creditor owed more than ₦200,000 serves a written demand at the registered office; if the debt remains unpaid after three weeks, the door to insolvency litigation swings open. The Judgment Default: The company fails to comply with a court-ordered payment or judgment. Judicial Discretion: The court is satisfied, via a “balance sheet test” or “cash flow test,” that the entity can no longer sustain its operations.

When these factors culminate, the business moves from financial strain into formal legal insolvency.

The Lender’s Gambit: Strategy Over Emotion

Once insolvency sets in, loan obligations do not disappear; they enter a structured legal framework that determines priority and enforcement. While Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation (CVL) is a formal exit, it is rarely a lender’s first choice. The moment a winding-up becomes public, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) freezes the status quo, and the entity cannot be struck off until outstanding debts are resolved.

For banks, strategy becomes everything. The goal is to move faster and smarter than the competition.

1. Receivership: The Power of the “Going Concern”

Often, the most surgical tool in a bank’s arsenal is the appointment of a Receiver and Manager. Unlike a liquidator who breaks the company apart, a Receiver aims to sell the business as a “Going Concern.” By keeping the business running, the Receiver preserves reputation, customer contracts, and overall value often fetching a higher price than a “fire sale” of physical assets.

Furthermore, maintaining operations can mitigate preferential debts. For instance, if employees are made redundant, their payments are prioritized over floating charges. Selling the business as a working entity can avoid these “leakages” of recovery funds.

2. Liquidation: The Last Resort

Liquidation is the “capital punishment” of corporate law. It is appropriate only when the business is fundamentally broken beyond the reach of restructuring. Here, the liquidator’s sole duty is to identify, sell, and distribute. In this arena, Secured Creditors reign supreme, sitting at the top of the waterfall before unsecured creditors and shareholders scramble for the remains.

3. Restructuring vs. Enforcement: The Viability Verdict

Whether to restructure or enforce depends on two pillars: Business Viability and Urgency.

Enforcement (litigation/seizure) is direct and produces quicker results when a relationship has collapsed. Restructuring (rescheduling/relief) often recovers more money in the long run if the business is fundamentally sound but facing a temporary cash flow crisis.

The Pitfalls of Recovery: Why Banks Lose

Even with the law on their side, financial institutions frequently undermine their own recovery efforts through five avoidable errors:

Poorly Drafted Security Documents: Unclear or incomplete paperwork for mortgages or personal guarantees can strip a lender of their legal right to enforce. Failure to Perfect Security: If a charge is not properly registered or approved, the lender is demoted to an Unsecured Creditor, losing all priority in a default scenario. Delayed Enforcement: Procrastination signals weakness, giving debtors time to hide assets, move funds to shell companies, or slip into deeper insolvency. Weak Monitoring: Without tracking debtor health, overdue payments pile up until the debt becomes legally uncollectable or the company vanishes. Improper Appointment of Receivers: Appointing a receiver without a valid default or following the wrong procedure can lead to claims of unlawful trespass, exposing the bank to massive legal liabilities.

Conclusion

Corporate insolvency in the banking sector presents a complex intersection of legal duty and commercial opportunity. While banks are equipped with tools like receivership, liquidation, and litigation, their effectiveness depends on timely action and airtight security perfection. In the era of CAMA 2020, a pragmatic approach combining restructuring with decisive enforcement yields the best outcomes. Ultimately, lenders must remain proactive and commercially driven to turn a potential loss into a successful recovery.

References

Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 (Nigeria). Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Regulations on Winding Up and Insolvency Practice (Issued pursuant to CAMA 2020). Insolvency Act 1986 (United Kingdom) Consulted for comparative jurisprudence on receivership, preferential debts, and floating charges. Goode, R., Principles of Corporate Insolvency Law (5th edn, Sweet & Maxwell 2018). Keay, A. and Walton, P., Insolvency Law: Corporate and Personal (5th edn, Pearson 2021). Okany, M. C., Nigerian Commercial Law (Africana First Publishers 2009). Olagunju, A. O., ‘Corporate Insolvency under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020’ (2021) Nigerian Bar Journal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.