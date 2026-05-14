Winding-Up Proceedings Under Nigerian Law: Whether A Fresh Petition Can Be Brought Against A Company Already In Liquidation

The question whether a winding-up petition can be validly instituted against a company already subject to a subsisting compulsory winding-up order raises fundamental issues within Nigerian insolvency law. It touches on the nature of winding-up proceedings, the continuing legal status of a company in liquidation, the scope of judicial control, and the extent to which creditors or other entitled parties may pursue independent remedies outside the liquidation framework.

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INTRODUCTION

The question whether a winding-up petition can be validly instituted against a company already subject to a subsisting compulsory winding-up order raises fundamental issues within Nigerian insolvency law. It touches on the nature of winding-up proceedings, the continuing legal status of a company in liquidation, the scope of judicial control, and the extent to which creditors or other entitled parties may pursue independent remedies outside the liquidation framework.

Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (as reflected in the 2023 revised text), winding up is not merely a procedural step but a comprehensive statutory mechanism designed to ensure the orderly realization of assets and equitable distribution among creditors. This article examines whether, within this framework, a fresh winding-up petition may be competently brought by a creditor, contributory, statutory body, or any other authorized party against a company already in liquidation.

2.1. LEGAL STATUS OF A COMPANY AFTER A WINDING UP ORDER IS ISSUED

The legal position under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 is structured around a clear statutory framework governing the initiation, process, and conclusion of corporate insolvency. Central to this framework is the distinction between winding up as a process and dissolution as its legal consequence.

The statutory foundation for winding up is laid in Section 401 of CAMA 2020, which provides that a company may be wound up by the court, voluntarily, or under the court’s supervision. This provision establishes the legally recognized modes by which a company may enter into liquidation and marks the commencement of the insolvency regime under the Act. It makes clear that winding up is not an incidental occurrence but a structured legal process triggered through defined statutory mechanisms.

Where winding up is sought through judicial intervention, Section 408 CAMA 2020 sets out the substantive grounds upon which the court may order the winding up of a company. These include, most notably, the company’s inability to pay its debts and circumstances where it is just and equitable that the company be wound up. The effect of this provision is to confer jurisdiction on the court to determine whether a company should be subjected to the winding-up process.

The procedural gateway for invoking that jurisdiction is set out in Section 409 of CAMA 2020, which identifies the persons entitled to present a winding-up petition. These include the company itself, its creditors, contributories, and other statutorily recognized parties.

Once properly initiated, winding up proceeds as a regulated statutory process involving the realization of assets, the settlement of liabilities, and the distribution of any surplus. The courts have consistently affirmed this characterization. In NDIC v. CBN (2002) 7 NWLR (Pt. 766) 272 (SC), the Supreme Court described winding up as the process by which the assets of a company are realized and applied to the discharge of its liabilities, with a view to bringing its existence to an end. Similarly, in FMBN v. NDIC (2012) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1293) 1 (SC), the Court emphasized that winding up operates as a collective insolvency mechanism in which individual creditor actions are subsumed within a unified statutory process designed to ensure orderly and equitable distribution.

Dissolution, however, is conceptually and legally distinct from winding up. While winding up is the process of administering the company’s affairs, dissolution is the legal act that terminates its existence. Under CAMA, this occurs only upon the completion of the winding-up process and is formalized by the removal of the company’s name from the register pursuant to Section 692 CAMA 2020. The legal implication of this provision is that corporate personality persists throughout the winding-up process and is extinguished only upon dissolution.

This distinction has been judicially recognized. In Akinsanya v. UBA Ltd (1986) 4 NWLR (Pt. 35) 273, the court held that a company continues to exist in law until it is dissolved, notwithstanding that it may be in the process of winding up. The Supreme Court in NDIC v. CBN (2002) 7 NWLR (Pt. 766) 272, further reinforced the position that winding up is directed at the administration of the company’s affairs, while dissolution marks the cessation of its legal personality.

The statutory and judicial framework, therefore, establishes a sequential and interdependent relationship, winding up initiates the process of liquidation under Sections

401, 408, and 409. In contrast, dissolution under Sections 691 and 692 brings that process to its legal conclusion. A company subjected to a winding-up order does not cease to exist immediately. Still, it continues in a limited, transitional state of liquidation until dissolution is effected.

It is against this legal background that the status, capacity, and permissible legal actions involving a company after a winding-up order must be examined.

EFFECT OF A WINDING UP ORDER(Vesting control in a liquidator)

The commencement of winding-up proceedings under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 marks a fundamental shift in the company’s governance and control structure. As previously established, the company remains in existence pending dissolution, however, a winding-up order displaces the company’s internal management structure. It substitutes a statutory regime administered by a liquidator under the court’s supervision.

This legal consequence flows from the provisions of CAMA that regulate a liquidator’s powers and functions, particularly within the cluster of sections dealing with liquidation after a winding-up order. These provisions establish that upon the making of a winding-up order and the appointment of a liquidator, the custody, control, and administration of the company’s assets and affairs vest in the liquidator. The liquidator thereby assumes the role of the company’s statutory alter ego for liquidation.

The immediate implication of this statutory transfer of authority is that the directors’ powers effectively come to an end. The directors cease to exercise managerial control over the company, not because the company has ceased to exist, but because the law intervenes to replace corporate autonomy with court-supervised administration. The company, though still a legal person, can no longer act through its usual organs; rather, it acts only through the liquidator.

This position is reinforced by the provisions of CAMA, which empower the liquidator to bring or defend actions in the name and on behalf of the company, to take possession of its assets, and to carry out all acts necessary for the realization and distribution of its estate.

In addition, the Act restricts the commencement or continuation of proceedings against a company in liquidation except with the leave of the court. This restriction complements the vesting of powers in the liquidator by preventing individual creditors from pursuing

separate enforcement actions that could disrupt the collective insolvency process. It ensures that all claims against the company are channeled through a single, coordinated mechanism under judicial oversight.

Accordingly, the courts have recognized and affirmed this statutory restructuring of corporate control. In FMBN v. NDIC (2012) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1293) 1 (SC), the Supreme Court underscored that once insolvency proceedings commence, the management of the company’s affairs is withdrawn from its ordinary organs and subjected to a statutory regime designed to protect the interests of all creditors collectively. Similarly, in NDIC v. CBN (2002) 7 NWLR (Pt. 766) 272, the Court of Appeal emphasized that insolvency proceedings operate to displace the ordinary incidents of corporate governance and vest control in statutory functionaries acting under court supervision. This statutory design ensures the orderly administration of the insolvent estate and prevents the fragmentation of claims through independent or parallel proceedings by individual creditors.

RESTRICTION ON PROCEEDINGS AND THE CONTROL OF THE COURT AFTER A WINDING UP ORDER.

A defining consequence of a winding-up order under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 is that the company and all claims against it come under the exclusive supervisory jurisdiction of the court. This control is given statutory force by the provision that, upon the making of a winding-up order, no action or proceeding shall be commenced or proceeded with against the company except with the leave of the court.

The legal effect of this provision is that it creates a controlled litigation environment in which all actions affecting the company are subject to judicial oversight. The company, having entered into liquidation, is no longer exposed to unrestricted adversarial proceedings. Instead, the court assumes a gatekeeping role, determining which proceedings may be entertained and on what terms to protect the integrity of the winding-up process. The requirement of leave ensures that no creditor is permitted to circumvent this process by initiating independent proceedings that may prejudice the orderly distribution of the company’s assets.

In practical terms, this has a direct bearing on the competence of any winding-up petition. A petition to wind up a company is itself a proceeding against the company. Where a winding-up order has already been made, any further petition would necessarily fall within the category of proceedings that require leave of court. However, beyond the

procedural hurdle of obtaining leave, lies a more fundamental issue, the absence of a subsisting cause of action. The purpose of a winding-up petition is to invoke the jurisdiction of the court to place a company into liquidation. Once that jurisdiction has already been exercised and a winding-up order made, there remains no live issue for determination. The relief sought has already been granted.

Judicial authority supports this approach through the doctrine of abuse of court process. In Saraki v. Kotoye (1992) 9 NWLR (Pt. 264) 156 (SC), the Supreme Court held that instituting multiple proceedings in respect of the same subject matter or seeking the same relief already determined constitutes an abuse of process. Applying this principle, a second winding-up petition in respect of a company already in liquidation would amount to a duplication of proceedings and would be liable to be struck out.

COMPETENCE OF A FRESH WINDING UP PETITION.

The competence to institute a fresh petition or independent action against a company already subject to a subsisting winding-up order under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 must be examined in light of the legal transformation that occurs once liquidation has commenced. At that stage, the nature of proceedings involving the company shifts from the invocation of jurisdiction to wind up the company to the controlled administration of its affairs under the court’s supervision.

The Act gives statutory force to this transformation by providing that, upon the making of a winding-up order, no action or proceeding shall be commenced or continued against the company except with the leave of the court. The effect of this provision is to place the company under the court’s protective custody and to subject all proceedings affecting it to judicial control. The company is thereby withdrawn from the realm of unrestricted adversarial litigation, and creditors are precluded from pursuing independent remedies except within the framework sanctioned by the court.

Within this framework, it is necessary to distinguish between permissible proceedings and those that are legally untenable. The law does not impose an absolute prohibition on all actions against a company in liquidation or its liquidator. It permits such actions, but only with the leave of the court and only where they serve a legitimate purpose within the liquidation process. Thus, a creditor may, with the requisite leave, institute or continue proceedings against the company where it is necessary to establish or enforce a claim, provided that such proceedings do not disrupt the orderly administration of the estate.

Similarly, proceedings may be brought against the liquidator, who acts as an officer of the court and statutory administrator of the company’s affairs, but such actions are likewise subject to the control of the court, given that they directly affect the conduct of the liquidation.

However, a fresh winding-up petition stands on a fundamentally different footing. A winding-up petition is not a mechanism for enforcing a claim but a procedural instrument for invoking the court’s jurisdiction to place a company into liquidation. Where a winding-up order already exists, that jurisdiction has been fully exercised, and the relief sought by any subsequent petition has already been granted in substance and effect. There is therefore no subsisting cause of action capable of grounding a second petition. In such circumstances, the court would be entitled to refuse leave or to strike out the petition as incompetent.

JUDICIAL AUTHORITIES ON ABUSE OF COURT PROCESS ON INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS.

The principle that underpins the restriction on multiplicity of proceedings in insolvency is not peculiar to company law, it is rooted in the broader doctrine of abuse of court process, which Nigerian courts have consistently enforced to preserve the integrity of judicial proceedings.

In Saraki v. Kotoye (1992) 9 NWLR (Pt. 264) 156 (SC), the Supreme Court provided a definitive exposition of what constitutes abuse of court process. The Court held that abuse arises where a party improperly uses judicial processes in a manner that is oppressive, vexatious, or designed to interfere with the due administration of justice. Crucially, the Court identified the institution of multiple actions over the same subject matter or seeking the same relief as a classic instance of such abuse.

This principle was further reinforced in NV Scheep v. MV “S.A. Araz”(2000) 15 NWLR (Pt. 691) 622 (CA), where the Court of Appeal held that once a court is already seized of a matter, or where an existing judicial order governs the subject matter, the institution of parallel proceedings constitutes an abuse of process. The Court stressed that the judicial system does not permit a party to relitigate or replicate issues that are already subsisting before a competent court.

When these authorities are applied within the context of insolvency under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, their implications become particularly significant. A winding-up order is not merely another proceeding, it is a comprehensive judicial determination that places the company under a single, continuous and court-supervised process of liquidation. The moment such an order is made, the court becomes seized not only of a dispute but also of the entire estate and affairs of the company.

In practice, Nigerian courts have consistently given effect to these principles by directing creditors to submit to the liquidation process rather than pursue independent actions. Where creditors attempt to sidestep this process, whether by instituting fresh actions, enforcing judgments, or initiating duplicative proceedings, the courts have either stayed such proceedings, struck them out, or required that they be brought within the framework of the existing winding-up proceedings.

THE POSITION OF ENTITLED PARTIES IN INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS.

Applying the foregoing principles to the proposed petition by a creditor, the determinative issue is whether, in the face of a subsisting winding-up order, there remains any legal basis upon which a creditor may competently initiate a fresh petition against the same company. In our respectful view, the answer must be in the negative.

In that context, a fresh winding-up petition would be fundamentally misconceived. A winding-up petition is a procedural mechanism designed to invoke the court’s jurisdiction to place a company into liquidation. Where a subsisting court order has already achieved that objective, there is no longer any justiciable issue capable of grounding a second petition. The relief sought would be identical in substance and effect to that already granted, rendering the petition legally redundant.

The appropriate legal course open to a creditor is not to initiate fresh proceedings, but to submit to the existing insolvency process. A creditor is entitled to lodge its claim by way of proof of debt before the liquidator and to participate in the distribution of the company’s assets in accordance with statutory priorities. Where disputes arise as to the admission or rejection of its claim, may seek recourse to the court within the winding-up proceedings themselves, thereby invoking the court’s supervisory jurisdiction in a manner consistent with the statutory scheme.

To the extent that a creditor may seek to enforce its rights through litigation, such recourse is not entirely foreclosed, but it is conditioned upon obtaining the leave of the court and must be directed toward the determination or enforcement of a specific claim within the liquidation framework. It cannot be utilized as a means of re-initiating the winding-up process or circumventing the collective mechanism established by law.

5. CONCLUSION

Upon careful consideration of the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the relevant judicial authorities, the legal position is settled and admits little controversy. A winding-up order, once made by a court of competent jurisdiction, conclusively determines whether the company should be placed into liquidation and brings the company into a single, continuous, and court-supervised insolvency process.

From that point, the company does not immediately cease to exist, but continues in a restricted statutory capacity solely for liquidation. Its affairs, assets, and liabilities are removed from the control of its directors and placed under the management of a liquidator acting under the supervision of the court. All claims against the company must therefore be channeled into this unified framework, primarily through the proof-of-debt mechanism.

While the law permits actions to be brought against a company in liquidation or its liquidator, such actions are not maintainable as of right. They are subject to the prior leave of the court and must be directed at enforcing or determining specific rights within the liquidation process. This requirement ensures that uncoordinated or competing proceedings do not disrupt the administration of the company’s estate and preserves the principle of equitable distribution among creditors.

In contrast, a fresh winding-up petition stands on an entirely different footing. A petition of that nature is not a means of enforcing a claim but a mechanism for invoking the jurisdiction of the court to wind up a company. Where a winding-up order already subsists, that jurisdiction has been fully exercised, and the relief sought has already been granted. There is, therefore, no subsisting cause of action upon which a second petition can be founded. Any such petition would amount to a duplication of proceedings and would constitute an abuse of court process.

In consequence, any attempt to institute a fresh petition in such circumstances would be legally untenable, liable to be struck out, and incapable of conferring any procedural or substantive advantage on the petitioner.

REFERENCES

Statutes

Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (as reflected in the 2023 Revised Edition). Companies Winding-Up Rules made pursuant to the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

Cases

Akinsanya v. UBA Ltd (1986) 4 NWLR (Pt. 35) 273. FMBN v. NDIC (2012) 5 NWLR (Pt. 1293) 1 (SC). NDIC v. CBN (2002) 7 NWLR (Pt. 766) 272 (SC). NV Scheep v. MV “S.A. Araz” (2000) 15 NWLR (Pt. 691) 622 (CA). Saraki v. Kotoye (1992) 9 NWLR (Pt. 264) 156 (SC).

Relevant Statutory Provisions Considered

Section 401 – Modes of winding up. Section 408 – Circumstances in which company may be wound up by the court. Section 409 – Persons entitled to present winding-up petition. Relevant provisions regulating the powers and functions of liquidators under CAMA 2020. Relevant provisions restricting proceedings against a company in liquidation except with leave of court. Sections 691 and 692 – Dissolution and removal of company from the register. https://koriatlaw.com/winding-up-a-company-in-nigeria-by-court-order/ https://www.legalwiz.in/blog/understanding-the-difference-between-winding-up-a nd-dissolution-of-a-company https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=586eb9ca-d831-4c32-927f-10b33 92b5191

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