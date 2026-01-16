Litigation-Proof Cross-Border Tax & FDI Structuring Strategies: A Practical India Entry Playbook For Mid-Sized Groups

- within Tax topic(s)
Executive Summary
This playbook offers a practical framework for mid-sized global groups entering India, covering capital structuring, treaty outcomes, PE defence, cross-border payments, GST treatment, and TP governance. It broadly covers following topics:-
- Direct investment is usually superior for Mid-sized Groups and they don't need Singapore/ Netherland Holding Structures.
- Several Treaties remain highly advantageous without adopting circuitous route of Parent Jurisdiction Co- Netherland/ Singapore HoldCo- India Inc
- Choice of right instrument e.g. equity, CCDs, CCPS is relevant not only for tax structuring but also for transaction structuring, anti-dilution rights and other contractual and statutory rights.
- What Foreign Parent Co. can do to avoid unplanned PE risk in India.
- How tax treatment of Cross-border payments can be aligned with desired outcome with correct description, evidence, "make available" tests etc.
- Structuring and documentation from perspective of GST.
- Key transfer pricing issues, and why TP must match the PE and GST fact pattern to avoid unnecessary litigation.
Introduction
Mid-sized companies enter India very differently from global conglomerates. Their focus is usually actual business operations — a JV, a subsidiary, a distributor, a contract manufacturer — not regional holding platforms. They invest directly from their home jurisdiction, rely on parent-country treaties, and need structures that are clean, defensible, and cost-efficient.
Unlike large groups (we have separately published article for inbound investment structuring for large groups), mid-size investors typically:
- cannot justify a Singapore/NL HoldCo,
- must manage PE risk with lean teams,
- combine equity with CCD/CCPS or shareholder loans,
- require simple treaty-aligned WHT outcomes,
- and must stay FEMA-compliant without complex multi-layer entities.
This article provides a practical, usable playbook for mid-sized companies covering aspects of direct investment structures, treaty optimisation, CCD/CCPS design, PE-safe models, and cross-border fee/royalty structuring
