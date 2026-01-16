Revisiting The Nature Of Dividend Distribution Tax In India

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Dividend taxation in India has historically been one of the shifting and contested areas of direct taxation punctuated by doctrinal uncertainties, conflicting tribunal and court decisions and eventual legislative reforms. For many years, India employed a unique mechanism for taxing dividends under the Income Tax Act, 1961 ("IT Act") being Dividend Distribution Tax ("DDT"). Under this regime, the company declaring or distributing dividends bore a tax obligation distinct from the income taxation of shareholders. In 2020, the Government of India abolished the DDT regime with effect from April 1, 2020 through amendments introduced in the Finance Act, 2020 restoring dividend taxation to the classical system where dividends are taxed in the hands of the shareholder. Despite the formal repeal of DDT, residual issues arising from the earlier regime continue to surface in appellate forums. This has unsettled what was thought to be a settled paradigm of dividend taxation.

Genesis and Mechanics of DDT

DDT was introduced into Indian tax law through the Finance Act, 1997 as an overlay to the classic regime of dividend taxation. Under Section 115-O of the IT Act, a domestic company was required to pay a flat rate of tax on the gross amount of dividends declared or distributed to its shareholders. Though the statutory rate was 15% the effective tax liability inclusive of surcharge and cess often approximated around 17.65%. The conceptual underpinning of DDT lay in shifting the burden of dividend taxation from the shareholder to the dividend declaring entity. This was done to simplify compliance and centralise tax collection. Under the DDT regime, dividends received by shareholders were tax exempt in their hands under Section 10(34) of the IT Act on the premise that tax had already been paid by the distributing company.

Controversies Over the Nature of DDT

Despite its apparent simplicity, the legal character of DDT generated sustained controversy. The most significant doctrinal debate revolved around whether DDT constituted a tax on the company alone or whether it effectively operated as a tax on the dividend income that could trigger treaty relief under applicable Double Taxation Avoidance Agreements ("DTAAs"). Under Section 90 of the IT Act, a taxpayer is entitled to relief where the provisions of a DTTA are more beneficial than corresponding provisions of domestic law. In the landmark tribunal decision of Giesecke & Devrient (India) (P.) Ltd. v. Additional Commissioner of Income-tax1, the Income-tax Appellate Tribunal ("ITAT") held that since DDT was a tax on the company and not on the shareholder taxpayers could avail the benefit of reduced DTAA dividend tax rates where applicable notwithstanding the domestic tax obligation under Section 115-O. This reasoning was grounded in the observation that the burden of DDT did not fall on the shareholder because of the statutory mechanism of grossing up. In practical terms, the ITAT noted that a dividend declared at a net amount would be grossed up to compute the tax payable by the company, and the dividend actually received by the shareholder remained untouched in direct taxation terms.

However, subsequent decisions and discussions challenged or complicated this viewpoint. For instance, in cases such as Total Oil India (P.) Ltd. v. Deputy Commissioner of Income-tax2, tribunals and courts addressed whether the beneficial provisions of the DTAA relating to dividend taxation could be invoked in the context of DDT, leading to divergent interpretations. More recently, the Polycab India Ltd. v. Assistant Commissioner of Income-tax3 decision rekindled controversy by questioning aspects of the earlier jurisprudence and triggering renewed litigation on the treaty applicability question. Adding further complexity, a 2025 decision of the Bombay High Court held that DDT in substance operates as a tax on the shareholder's dividend income rather than solely on the company's profits and that the applicable tax treaty rate may constrain the effective rate of DDT in cross-border situations. This development suggested that a strict separation between company-levied tax and shareholder tax could be artificial for treaty purposes.

Abolition of DDT and Reversion to the Classical Regime

The most significant statutory intervention came with the Finance Act, 2020 which abolished the DDT regime with effect from April 1, 2020. From that date, dividends are no longer taxed at the company level under Section 115-O. Instead, dividend income is taxed directly in the hands of shareholders under the head "Income from Other Sources" with tax liability depending on the recipient's tax status and applicable slab or treaty provisions. The abolition of DDT re-established the classical system of dividend taxation under Indian law, aligning domestic practice with international norms and resolving some uncertainties inherent in the earlier regime. Dividend income received by resident individuals and other taxpayers is taxed at their applicable slab rates, with the company being required to deduct tax at source ("TDS") under the newly amended withholding provisions. For non-resident shareholders, dividend income is subject to tax at specified rates or the beneficial rates under the relevant DTAA.

Continuing Jurisprudential Pockets of Uncertainty

Despite the formal repeal of DDT, unresolved legal questions persist, particularly with respect to cases that straddle the transition period or involve cross-border treaty benefits. The jurisprudential legacy of DDT as shaped by decisions such as Giesecke & Devrient and those that followed continues to inform appellate tribunals and high court deliberations. The debate over treaty applicability, the extent of DTAA relief available against domestic taxation structures and the characterisation of dividend taxes continues to evolve. Some tax practitioners argue that the post-abolition world still requires clarity on transitional issues for dividends declared before April 1, 2020 but distributed thereafter while others focus on the persistence of legacy litigation on treaty benefits.

Conclusion

The nature of DDT in India exemplifies how tax policy, statutory law and judicial interpretation interact to shape real-world outcomes for corporates and investors. What began as a distinctive tax mechanism designed to shift tax incidence at the corporate level matured into a contested legal terrain prompting legislative rectification. While the abolition of DDT has ostensibly resolved some long-running debates by reverting India to the classical dividend taxation system, residual doctrinal questions and transitional litigation continue to unsettle what many had assumed to be settled law. The evolving jurisprudence on treaty applicability and the precise characterisation of dividend tax liabilities underscores the need for continued attention from tax practitioners and policymakers alike.

Footnotes

1. (2015) 373 ITR 619 (Del)

2. (2021) 203 DTR 265 (Mum.)(Trib.)

3. [2025] 175 taxmann.com 707 (Mum. - Trib.)

