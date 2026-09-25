How To Prove A Will Is Genuine? SC Explains Legal Tests And Evidence

A registered Will is not automatically proof that it's genuine, the Supreme Court has clarified, reiterating that courts must look beyond registration to check whether a document truly reflects the deceased's free and voluntary wishes. The ruling comes as inheritance disputes over property, investments and family wealth are rising sharply in India.

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A registered Will is not automatically proof that it's genuine

A registered Will is not automatically proof that it's genuine, the Supreme Court has clarified, reiterating that courts must look beyond registration to check whether a document truly reflects the deceased's free and voluntary wishes. The ruling comes as inheritance disputes over property, investments and family wealth are rising sharply in India.

Burden of proof lies with the claimant

The Court held that whoever relies on a Will must prove it was executed voluntarily, that the testator was of sound mind, and that there were no suspicious circumstances such as fraud, coercion or undue influence. Since the testator is no longer alive to explain how the document came about, courts are required to scrutinise Wills more carefully than ordinary documents. At the same time, the Court affirmed that people have full freedom to distribute self-acquired property as they wish - excluding some heirs doesn't, by itself, invalidate a Will.

Legal validity requirements

Legal experts note a valid Will must comply with Section 63 of the Indian Succession Act, 1925: it must be signed by the testator, attested by at least two witnesses who saw the signing, and made voluntarily by a person of sound mind. If contested, at least one attesting witness typically must testify. Experts also stress that witnesses shouldn't be beneficiaries, and that the testator must be mentally capable at the time of signing.

Registration helps, but isn't proof

A key point from the ruling: registration adds evidentiary weight but doesn't validate a Will or create a presumption of genuineness. As Parijat Singh Surendran, principal associate at Foresight Law Offices India, put it, registration is "only one relevant circumstance," and even a registered Will can be rejected if surrounding facts create legitimate doubts about its authenticity.

Red flags courts watch for

There's no fixed checklist, but courts commonly examine unexplained exclusion of natural heirs, active involvement of the main beneficiary in drafting the Will, the testator's illness or mental incapacity, doubtful signatures or alterations, signs of coercion, inconsistent witness testimony, and unnatural property distribution.

What evidence matters if challenged

Experts recommend preserving the original Will, witness details, medical records establishing mental fitness, registration records, and any documents explaining unequal distribution or exclusions. Testimony from attesting witnesses is often the most [the supplied image cuts off here].

Conclusion

The ruling reinforces that sound drafting - clear language, independent witnesses, proper documentation, and optional registration - reduces the risk of future litigation, while affirming that succession law protects a person's freedom to decide their property's fate, so long as that freedom isn't misused through fraud or manipulation.

Even a registered Will may be rejected if surrounding facts create legitimate doubts about its authenticity.

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