Episode 7: Trends And Technology In White-Collar Crimes | Transforming India (Season 2) (Video)

In this episode of Transforming India – The Road to 2047, presented by Mint in partnership with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, host Alokesh Bhattacharyya discusses how white-collar crime in India is changing as the economy becomes more digital and interconnected.

JSA Advocates and Solicitors is a top-tier, full-service Indian law firm. Established in 1991, at the start of India’s economic liberalisation, the firm has built a strong reputation for handling complex and high-stakes legal and commercial matters. The firm is organised around specialist practice areas and industry sectors. It works closely with leading Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, global financial institutions, and government and statutory bodies on important corporate, financing, and disputes mandates. JSA has a team of over 700 legal professionals, including 180+ partners, and operates from 10 offices across seven cities in India: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The firm is consistently recognised as a top-tier practice by leading international legal directories, including Chambers & Partners (Asia-Pacific and Global), Legal 500, and AsiaLaw.

Article Insights

Dheeraj Nair’s articles from JSA are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries JSA are most popular: within International Law, Consumer Protection and Law Department Performance topic(s)

In this episode of Transforming India – The Road to 2047, presented by Mint in partnership with JSA Advocates & Solicitors, host Alokesh Bhattacharyya discusses how white-collar crime in India is changing as the economy becomes more digital and interconnected. Joining the conversation are Dheeraj Nair and Hormuz Mehta, Partners at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, who share insights from their frontline experience with regulatory investigations and enforcement matters involving agencies such as the ED, CBI, and SFIO. The discussion looks at the rise of deepfakes, cyber fraud, digital identity theft, and cross-border money trails while also examining how many governance failures still come down to weak internal controls, delayed response systems, and the lack of proactive oversight within companies. Together, these insights offer a grounded perspective on how Indian businesses and institutions must evolve to build resilience, trust, and accountability on the road to 2047.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.