What Is A “Predicate Offence” And Why Does It Matter In Every ED Investigation?

Introduction

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is one of the few enforcement agencies in the Indian white-collar crime space that commands the most attention. Armed with the powers under the draconian provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the ED is busy investigating high-profile cases of multi-crore financial frauds, political corruption and corporate irregularities. However, it is a misconception that the ED can launch a money laundering probe on a whim, on the discovery of a financial irregularity. In fact, the legal trigger for any ED action is based on a fundamental concept called the “Predicate Offence”.

Defining The Predicate Offence Under PMLA

To understand a predicate offence (interchangeably referred to as a “scheduled offence”), one must look at how the PMLA structures the crime of money laundering. Under Section 3 of the PMLA, money laundering is defined as directly or indirectly attempting, knowingly assisting, or being involved in any process or activity connected with the “proceeds of crime”.

The crucial link here is the term “proceeds of crime,” which is explicitly defined under Section 2(1)(u) of the Act:

“”proceeds of crime” means any property derived or obtained, directly or indirectly, by any person as a result of criminal activity relating to a scheduled offence or the value of any such property.”

A scheduled offence, defined under Section 2(1)(y), is an offence listed systematically within Parts A and B of the Schedule of the PMLA Act. This extensive Schedule is divided into distinct parts (Part A, Part B, and Part C) and pulls criminal acts from various standalone statutes. Common examples include kidnapping for ransom and forgery of a valuable security under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, drug trafficking under the NDPS Act, and use and possession of firearms under the Arms Act.

Therefore, a predicate offence is simply the primary, underlying crime that illegally generates dirty money. Without the commission of this initial scheduled crime, the secondary offence of money laundering cannot legally exist.

Why The Predicate Offence is the Sine QUA Non of an ED Investigation

The ED does not possess the statutory authority to register an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the ED’s internal equivalent of an FIR, solely on the suspicion that money has been laundered. Before the ED can legally assume jurisdiction, a primary law enforcement agency must first register an FIR or a formal criminal complaint for a scheduled offense. This prerequisite renders the predicate offense the sine qua non (an indispensable condition) for any ED investigation. In the landmark case of P. Chidambaram v. Directorate of Enforcement [(2019) 9 SCC 24], the Supreme Court of India unequivocally reiterated this principle, observing that while money laundering is a distinct, independent offense, it is entirely contingent upon the existence of a scheduled crime. The ED cannot invent a case based on a purely notional assumption that a crime has occurred, a tangible, legally registered predicate offence must serve as its structural foundation.

Judgment Link

The Principle of Automatic Collapse

Because the ED’s case is tethered entirely to the predicate offence, a vital legal question long persisted, i.e., What happens to the ED’s money laundering case if the accused is acquitted or discharged of the underlying predicate crime? The Supreme Court conclusively resolved this dilemma in the monumental judgment of Vijay Madanlal Choudhary v. Union of India [2022 SCC OnLine SC 929]. A three-judge bench firmly established what legal scholars refer to as the “principle of automatic collapse.” The Apex Court ruled that if a person is finally discharged, acquitted by a competent court, or if the FIR regarding the scheduled offence is quashed in its entirety, the PMLA proceedings cannot independently survive.

The rationale is clear and logical. If the court rules that no primary crime was committed, then legally, no “proceeds of crime” could have been generated under Section 2(1)(u). If there are no proceeds of crime, there can be no subsequent concealment or laundering under Section 3. Consequently, the attachment of properties or criminal prosecution initiated by the ED must immediately fall apart.

Judgment Link

Crucial Jurisprudential Nuance

The two offenses are closely related, but the Supreme Court has also made it clear that the ED can prosecute people who were not specifically named in the original predicate FIR. In Pavana Dibbur v. Directorate of Enforcement, the court stated that there are two types of liabilities under PMLA, one, where the accused is directly involved in the scheduled offense, and two, where there was subsequent involvement. The court, however, added that when every accused of the scheduled offence is acquitted, the case gets quashed in its entirety and the proceeds of crime can no longer exist. In such cases, the PMLA proceedings should also be quashed.

Judgment Link

Conclusion

The concept of the predicate offence acts as both an operational catalyst and a critical constitutional check on the Enforcement Directorate’s powers. While the PMLA grants the ED sweeping authority, including stringent bail conditions under Section 45 and the shifting burden of proof under Section 24, these tools can only be unsheathed when anchored to a legitimately registered scheduled crime. For corporate entities, legal practitioners, and citizens alike, the predicate offence matters because it ensures that the ED remains an anti-laundering agency rather than a generalized federal police force. It guarantees that if the primary foundation of an alleged crime collapses in a court of law, the subsequent, overreaching edifice of the money laundering investigation must collapse along with it.

Co- Author- Pragati Assessment Intern