Navigating A Partnership At Will And The Outgoing Partner’s Exit: Supreme Court Holds That The Share Must Be Valued When The Assets Are Actually Realized, Not On The Date Of Dissolution

The Supreme Court, in V. Sumitra Reddy & Anr. vs. K. Ranganadha Reddy & Ors. (2026 INSC 979) (‘Sumitra Reddy vs. Ranganadha Reddy‘), has held that once a partnership at will stands dissolved, the residue in the assets of the firm has to be valued as on the date those assets are actually realised, and not as on the date of dissolution, particularly where the continuing partners have gone on using the dissolved firm’s property for a reconstituted business instead of settling accounts with the outgoing partner.

Introduction

The Supreme Court, in V. Sumitra Reddy & Anr. vs. K. Ranganadha Reddy & Ors. (2026 INSC 979) (‘Sumitra Reddy vs. Ranganadha Reddy‘), has held that once a partnership at will stands dissolved, the residue in the assets of the firm has to be valued as on the date those assets are actually realised, and not as on the date of dissolution, particularly where the continuing partners have gone on using the dissolved firm’s property for a reconstituted business instead of settling accounts with the outgoing partner.

The judgment is significant for determining how an outgoing partner’s share is to be valued following the dissolution of a partnership at will, particularly where the firm’s assets include immovable property that has substantially appreciated in value over time.

The Court reasoned that under Sections 46 and 48 of the Indian Partnership Act, 1932 (‘Partnership Act‘), a partner’s right on dissolution operates in two ways: first, a right to have profits and losses settled up to the date of dissolution, and second, a right to a rateable share in whatever remains of the assets once they are liquidated. The Court held that the first of these rights fixes the cut-off date for the accounts but has no bearing at all on the second, since the value of the residue can only be assessed once the assets are actually turned into money.

The Court further emphasised that partners who choose to retain a dissolved firm’s property and carry on a fresh business with it, without buying out the outgoing partner’s share, cannot then insist that his share be valued at what the property was worth decades earlier.

Factual Background of the Dispute

In 1964, five partners came together to form a partnership firm under the name of M/s Viraj Constructions (‘the Firm‘), for carrying on construction works with the Railways, and reduced their terms into a partnership deed dated 31.12.1964. It was not disputed that the partnership was one at will.

A sixth partner, Kasireddy Lakshmi Narayana Reddy (‘Kasireddy’), was admitted with the consent of all the partners on 13.12.1968, and a fresh deed of that date fixed Kasireddy’s share at 25 percent, with the remaining shares divided among the other partners, one of whom, Vallappareddy Sumitra Reddy, later became appellant No. 1 before the Supreme Court.

In the course of its business, the Firm came to hold a piece of land admeasuring Ac. 3.27 Guntas at Begumpet, Hyderabad (‘the land in question’), though the judgment itself notes some uncertainty over whether this was acquired on 25.06.1966 or on 05.09.1975. Some of the partners proposed that if Kasireddy retired from the Firm, his share would be settled through a promissory note for Rs. 22,500, and he agreed, writing to the other partners on 03.03.1970 that he would retire with effect from 01.04.1970. A promissory note for this amount, carrying interest at 12 percent per annum, was executed in his favour on 17.07.1970.

When payment was not made, he sued for recovery of Rs. 30,457.50 under the note in O.S. No. 128 of 1975 before the Additional District Judge, Nellore, but the other partners successfully resisted the suit on the footing that the Firm had never actually been dissolved and that he continued to be a partner. That finding became final once his first appeal against the dismissal of the suit was itself dismissed as not pressed on 02.11.1983.

Prior to the above, on 15.10.1983, Kasireddy issued a fresh notice calling upon the other partners to dissolve the Firm and to render accounts. Having received no response, he filed O.S. No. 1601 of 1983 before the Court of the Additional Judge, City Civil Court, Hyderabad (‘City Civil Court‘), against the remaining partners, seeking rendition of accounts and payment of his share with interest. A few of the other partners died over the course of this long-running litigation and were substituted by their legal representatives.

The City Civil Court passed a preliminary decree on 06.11.1995, holding Kasireddy entitled to a 25 percent share in the capital of the Firm and directing the other partners to render accounts up to 31.03.1970, with interest at 12 percent per annum on whatever sum was ultimately found due. On appeal, the High Court of Judicature of Andhra Pradesh at Hyderabad (‘High Court‘) modified this decree by its order dated 28.03.2001, holding that since the partnership was one at will, it stood dissolved from 18.10.1983, the date of the dissolution notice, and that accounts had accordingly to be rendered up to that date rather than 31.03.1970.

The Final Decree Proceedings

Kasireddy then moved the City Civil Court for a final decree and for appointment of a Commissioner to take over the Firm’s assets, including the land in question. The Commissioner was appointed on 25.11.2002, but on a review filed by the other partners, the City Civil Court recalled this direction by its order dated 26.04.2004, holding that Kasireddy was only entitled to his share in the profits of the business as it continued to be run, and that the question of selling the property would arise only if the other partners failed to pay him.

Kasireddy challenged this review order before the High Court in CMA No. 1485 of 2004. By a common order dated 25.07.2006, the City Civil Court allowed Kasireddy’s application and rejected the other partners’, holding that the preliminary decree had not confined his right to the value of his share as on 18.10.1983 and that his right would exist till the passing of the final decree.

The other partners’ challenge to this finding, in CRP No. 4063 of 2006, was dismissed by the High Court at the admission stage on 13.10.2006, and their special leave petition against that dismissal was itself dismissed by the Supreme Court on 05.01.2007. Their separate revision against the same order, being CRP No. 3825 of 2006, remained pending along with Kasireddy’s appeal against the review order.

By a common judgment and order dated 30.01.2009, the High Court set aside the review order dated 26.04.2004 and held, with reference to Section 48 of the Partnership Act, that once there was a preliminary decree for ascertainment of profits, the movable and immovable property of the Firm had to be valued, and if the other partners were unwilling to pay Kasireddy his share out of it, the property was liable to be sold.

It directed the Commissioner to have the land in question valued, giving the other partners the option of paying him 25 percent of that value after deducting liabilities and keeping the property, failing which it was to be sold and the proceeds distributed. When the other partners did not act on this, Kasireddy sought a direction for the Commissioner to sell the land in question and pay him 25 percent of the proceeds, but the City Civil Court dismissed this application on 28.04.2010, holding that he was entitled only to the value of the Firm’s assets as on 18.10.1983 and could not insist on a sale.

He died soon after, and his legal representative, K. Ranganadha Reddy, the first respondent before the Supreme Court, carried this order in revision to the High Court. By the judgment and order dated 09.04.2012, which came to be impugned before the Supreme Court, the High Court allowed the revision and directed that unless the parties reached a settlement within two months, the Commissioner would sell the land in question by public auction and a final decree would follow for payment of 25 percent of the sale proceeds to the first respondent after discharging the Firm’s liabilities.

On the appellants’ special leave petition, the Supreme Court issued notice and stayed the sale for three months, a stay that was later extended, and after an unsuccessful attempt at mediation, leave to appeal was granted on 10.04.2017.

Rival Contentions Before the Supreme Court

Counsel for the appellants, through the sole surviving appellant, framed the question in the appeal as being whether an outgoing partner’s share in the immovable assets of a dissolved partnership at will is to be valued as on the date of dissolution or as on the date the property is later valued.

It was submitted that the preliminary decree, once modified by the High Court’s order dated 28.03.2001 to fix 18.10.1983 as the cut-off date for accounts, had attained finality, and that the impugned judgment went beyond that decree by allowing the first respondent the benefit of the property’s present value.

It was also argued that a partner who dissolved the Firm in 1983 and had no further involvement with its business could not be allowed to take advantage of the subsequent appreciation in the value of its assets, for which reliance was placed on Addanki Narayanappa vs. Bhaskara Krishtappa (AIR 1966 SC 1300), Pamuru Vishnu Vinodh Reddy vs. Chillakuru Chandrasekhara Reddy ((2003) 3 SCC 445), and N. Muhammad Ussain Sahib vs. S.N. Abdul Gaffoor Sahib (AIR 1950 Mad 758).

Counsel for the first respondent submitted that both of the appellants’ objections, that he had no share in the immovable property at all, and that any share had in any event to be valued as on 18.10.1983, stood concluded against them and could not be reopened.

It was pointed out that the High Court’s common judgment dated 30.01.2009 had already upheld his entitlement to 25 percent of the value of the property after deducting liabilities, and that the finding of the City Civil Court, in its order dated 25.07.2006, that his right would exist till the passing of the final decree, had been unsuccessfully carried up to the Supreme Court by the appellants and could not be re-agitated. On this basis, it was submitted that the impugned judgment directing a public auction of the land in question, followed by payment of 25 percent of the proceeds to the first respondent, called for no interference.

Analysis by the Supreme Court

(a) A partner’s twin rights under the statutory scheme for dissolution

The Court observed that under Section 7 of the Partnership Act, a partnership is one at will where the partners have made no contractual provision for its duration or manner of ending, and Section 43 allows any partner to dissolve such a partnership simply by notice, with dissolution taking effect from the date named in the notice.

Once a firm is dissolved, Section 46 entitles every partner, against the others, to have the firm’s property applied towards its debts and liabilities and the surplus distributed according to their rights, while Section 48 sets out the order in which this is to be done, ending with the residue being divided in the proportions in which the partners shared profits.

These provisions together set out how a dissolved firm’s affairs are to be wound up, first by discharging its debts and liabilities, and only thereafter by dividing whatever is left among the partners according to their shares.

(b) The case law on valuation did not address a partnership at will in these circumstances

The Court examined the decisions the appellants relied upon, along with other authorities on the valuation of a partner’s share. In N. Muhammad Ussain Sahib vs. S.N. Abdul Gaffoor Sahib (AIR 1950 Mad 758), the Madras High Court had held that a partner’s account on dissolution must be settled at the real, rather than the notional, value of the firm’s assets, so that no partner gains from an appreciation in value at the expense of the others.

In Addanki Narayanappa vs. Bhaskara Krishtappa (AIR 1966 SC 1300), this Court had held that a partner’s interest in the firm’s property, movable or immovable, is properly treated as his proportion of the assets once they are realised and converted into money.

In Pamuru Vishnu Vinodh Reddy vs. Chillakuru Chandrasekhara Reddy ((2003) 3 SCC 445), decided on facts involving the retirement rather than the dissolution of a partner, this Court had held that his share was to be valued as on the date of his retirement and not the later date on which a court-appointed Commissioner assessed it.

The Court also noted Guru Nanak Industries vs. Amar Singh ((2021) 14 SCC 672), which had distinguished a partner’s retirement, where the reconstituted firm continues, from the dissolution of a firm, where accounts are settled and distributed under Section 48.

Having reviewed these decisions, the Court observed that none of them dealt with a partnership at will in circumstances of the present case, and proceeded to apply the general principles they contained to the facts of the case.

(c) The continuing partners could not appropriate the dissolved Firm’s assets without paying for the outgoing partner’s share

Agreeing with the High Court’s approach in the impugned judgment, the Court held that a partner’s right on dissolution accordingly operates in two distinct ways: one, a right to have profits and losses settled as on the date of dissolution, and the other, a right to a rateable share of the residue in the assets once they are actually liquidated.

On this basis, the Court held that the reference to 18.10.1983 in the preliminary decree, as modified, was relevant only to the first of these rights and had no bearing on the value of the residue, which could only be determined once the assets were actually realised.

Since the Firm stood dissolved from 18.10.1983 on the notice given under Section 43, the Court held that the other partners were not entitled to go on holding the land in question, which belonged to the erstwhile Firm, for a reconstituted business without buying it from the dissolved Firm, something they had not done.

Their continued retention of the land in question was accordingly illegal, and selling it now at its 1983 value would cause serious prejudice to the first respondent besides being an impractical proposition after so many years.

The Court held that on dissolution, every partner is entitled to his share of profits rateably, and that it remained open to the appellants to purchase the land in question at the public auction the High Court had directed, so that the proceeds could then be distributed among the erstwhile partners according to their shares, though the Court was careful to note that this was merely an option open to the appellants and not a direction it was issuing.

Conclusion

The civil appeal was accordingly dismissed, the interim stay on the sale of the land in question was vacated, and the parties along with the advocate Commissioner were directed to comply with the High Court’s directions. The decision confirms that in a partnership at will, the date on which the firm is dissolved fixes only the cut-off for settling profits and losses between the partners, and says nothing about the value at which the outgoing partner’s share in the firm’s assets is eventually to be paid out.

Where the continuing partners choose to hold on to a dissolved firm’s property and use it for a fresh business rather than promptly buying out the outgoing partner, they cannot later insist that his share be pegged to what those assets were worth when the firm ended, particularly after a delay running into decades.

For partners negotiating an exit, whether by retirement or by dissolving a partnership at will, the judgment is a reminder that a clean and prompt settlement of accounts, including a fair valuation and payout for the outgoing partner’s share in the firm’s immovable assets, is what protects the continuing partners from having to share in a much larger sum years later, once the property has appreciated well beyond its value on the date of exit.

Key Takeaway

The Supreme Court’s decision in Sumitra Reddy vs. Ranganadha Reddy draws an important distinction between the date relevant for settling profits and losses and the date relevant for determining the value of the residue of the firm’s assets. In a dissolved partnership at will, where the firm’s assets have not been liquidated and continuing partners retain and use those assets without buying out the outgoing partner’s share, the value of that share is not necessarily frozen as of the date of dissolution.

For businesses and partners, the decision highlights the importance of prompt valuation, settlement of accounts and formal buy-out arrangements following the dissolution of a partnership, particularly where the partnership owns valuable immovable assets.

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