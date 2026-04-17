NDTV Acquires Ex-Parte Ad-Interim Injunction Against Unauthorized Use Of Its Well-Known Mark‘NDTV’

In today’s digital age, having a unique domain name, website, and social media presence is crucial for a brand’s growth and goodwill in the market. The Hon’ble Delhi High Court, in its recent ruling, protected the rights of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), one of India’s major media networks, by granting an ex parte ad-interim injunction, restraining the Defendants from infringing its trademark “NDTV” and from using any deceptively similar domain name, website, social media platform, or any other form exploiting the reputation of a well-known registered mark.

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Introduction

In today’s digital age, having a unique domain name, website, and social media presence is crucial for a brand’s growth and goodwill in the market. The Hon’ble Delhi High Court, in its recent ruling, protected the rights of New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), one of India’s major media networks, by granting an ex parte ad-interim injunction, restraining the Defendants from infringing its trademark “NDTV” and from using any deceptively similar domain name, website, social media platform, or any other form exploiting the reputation of a well-known registered mark. Once again, the judiciary acted as a watchdog and protected the rights of the mark right holder. The issue not only involved trademark infringement but also concerned the integrity of public trust in media.

Background of the matter

Since its establishment in 1988, New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), the Plaintiff, has led India’s news broadcasting and digital journalism space, becoming one of the nation’s most popular and reputable news networks with a robust web presence. The Plaintiff runs several well-known television news stations, including NDTV India, NDTV 24×7, and other regional channels.

The Plaintiff has significantly enhanced its reputation and goodwill through continuous use of the mark “NDTV” since 2003.

In 2025, the Plaintiff discovered that the Defendants were using deceptively similar brand names, domain names, and even social media platforms, thereby infringing its trademark and copyright in a well-known mark.

Aggrieved by this, NDTV filed a suit1 seeking relief of permanent injunction and damages for infringement of trademark, passing off, copyright infringement, and unfair competition, along with other ancillary reliefs, against the defendants.

Plaintiff’s marks (NDTV logos) Source – Judgement Defendant’s marks (Similar Adoptions) Source – Judgement

Contentions of the plaintiff

The Plaintiff in the case sought an ex parte ad-interim injunction restraining Defendant nos. 1 and 2 from infringing the Plaintiff’s trademarks, passing off, and copyrights, along with directions against Defendant nos. 3 to 21 for giving effect to the interim directions passed against Defendant nos. 1 and 2, by making the following submissions:

The primary element of the logo, the word-mark “NDTV,” along with its prolonged usage, established that the Plaintiff possesses statutory rights in the trademark “NDTV” and its various forms, supported by multiple valid trademark registrations across several classes. The Plaintiff’s official website, ndtv.com, was registered on September 26, 1996 and remains valid to date. The images, pictures, and photographs on the Plaintiff’s website qualify as “artistic works” under Section 2(c) of the Copyright Act, 1957, and the Plaintiff holds exclusive rights under Section 14 of the Copyright Act, including the right to reproduce the works in any material form, issue copies, and communicate the works to the public. The Plaintiff’s trademark “NDTV” has been officially recognized and declared a well-known trademark under Section 2(1)(zg) of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, by the Trade Marks Registry in Trade Marks Journal No. 2194 dated 03.02.2025. The Plaintiff alleged that the Defendants were infringing the Plaintiff’s copyright and well-known trademark “NDTV” without any authorization or permission. The Defendants were misrepresenting themselves as being associated with the Plaintiff by hosting websites, URLs, social media channels, or messaging platforms.

Court’s findings and decision

The Hon’ble Delhi High Court, upon examining the plaint, documents placed on record, and hearing the arguments advanced by the Plaintiff, found that a prima facie case was made out for the grant of an ex parte ad-interim injunction. The Court observed that the Defendants were indulging in unauthorized use or promotion of deceptively similar variants of the Plaintiff’s trademark “NDTV” and were attempting to create an impression among the general public that they were associated with the Plaintiff company.

Accordingly, the Court issued the following directions:

were Restrained Defendant nos. 1 and 2 from infringing the Plaintiff’s registered trademark “NDTV” and its formative variants and/or any other deceptively similar variant thereof, in any manner whatsoever, including through domain names, websites, social media handles, messaging platforms, company names, business papers, or in any other manner amounting to infringement of the plaintiff’s trademarks, passing off, and copyrights. Directed Defendant nos. 3 to 15 to lock and suspend the domains or URLs of the impugned websites and disclose complete details, including KYC documents, within three weeks. The remaining Defendants were directed by the Court to suspend, block, or remove the infringing handles, accounts, or pages from their respective platforms within three weeks.

Conclusion

The Hon’ble Delhi High Court’s decision in favour of NDTV signifies more than merely a win for the broadcaster; it reflects a growing judicial awareness of the vulnerability of brand identity in the digital age. The injunction adopts a forward-looking approach, anticipating future evasive tactics through anonymity and mirror sites in addition to addressing past misuse.

Although the order is interim in nature, it ensures that NDTV’s rights are preserved until the matter undergoes full trial. This ruling reinforces protections for media houses against online impersonation and fraudulent activities, thereby curbing the unauthorized use of established brands.

Priyanshi Parmar , Former Intern at S.S.Rana & Co. has assisted in the research of this article.

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[1] New Delhi Television Limited v. Ashok Kumar & ors. CS(COMM) 869/2025, I.A. 20320/2025, I.A. 20321/2025, I.A. 20322/2025 & I.A. 20323/2025.

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