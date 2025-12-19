Reduction In Amount Of Individual Fee While Designating Trinidad And Tobago

The Madrid Protocol is a convenient and cost effective system that offers owner of the trademark the possibility to have their trademark protected in several countries (up to 130 countries*) by filing only one application and submitting a single set of fees.

The Director General of World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in accordance with rule 35(2) (d) of the regulations under the Madrid Protocol has established new amounts, in Swiss francs, of the individual fee that is payable when the Trinidad and Tobago is designated in an international application, in a designation subsequent to an international registration and in respect of the renewal of an international registration in which the Trinidad and Tobago has been designated.

As from November 02, 2025, the revision in the fee structure would be as under:

Items Amount (in Swiss francs i.e. CHF) Until November 01, 2025 To be applicable with effect fromNovember 02, 2025 Application or Subsequent Designation – for each class of goods or services – for each additional class 191 20 166 18 Renewal – irrespective of the number of classes 191 166

The new amount will be payable in the following scenarios:

When designating Trinidad and Tobago in an international application. When designating Trinidad and Tobago subsequently in an international application. When Trinidad and Tobago has been designated in an international registration which is renewed on or after November 02, 2025.

The Official notice issued by WIPO can be accessed by clicking

https://www.wipo.int/documents/d/madrid-system/information-notices-en-2025-madrid_2025_24_e.pdf?utm_source=WIPO+Newsletters&utm_campaign=ec356f9b68-MADRID_NEWSLETTER_INFONOTICE_EN_071025&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-e80981fddd-256845957

