Trademark Registration Fees In India: Complete Fees Structure

The official trademark registration fees in India vary depending on the applicant type and filing method. For individuals, startups, and small businesses, the fee is ₹4,500 per class for online filing (e-filing) and ₹5,000 per class for physical filing. For other entities, including companies, LLPs, and partnership firms, the fee is ₹9,000 per class for online filing and ₹10,000 per class for physical filing.

Trademark registration fees are charged per class, so if you're registering your trademark under multiple classes, the fee will apply to each class. Additionally, extra charges may apply for services like notice of opposition, rectification, or other specific actions under the Trade Marks Act. Trademark applications can be filed online through the IP India portal or via an agent.

Importance of Understanding Trademark Fee Structure

Understanding the trademark registration fee structure is vital for businesses and individuals looking to protect their intellectual property. With varying fees based on filing methods and applicant categories, having a clear picture of the costs involved can help you make informed decisions and avoid unexpected expenses.

Helps with Financial Planning: Proper understanding ensures you can budget accurately for trademark protection

Mode of Filing Matters: Online and offline filings have different fee structures

Applicant Category Affects Cost: Fees vary for individuals, startups, small businesses, and other entities

Avoid Unforeseen Expenses: Trademark registration is charged per class, so knowing this prevents surprises when filing for multiple classes

Independent vs. Agent Filing: A clear understanding helps decide whether to file independently or hire an agent based on cost-effectiveness.

Types of Trademark Registration Fee Structure

Understanding the trademark registration fee structure is essential for budgeting and planning your IP protection. The fees vary depending on the type of applicant and the mode of filing.

Application Fees for Different Applicants:

Individuals/Sole Proprietors : ₹4,500 per class (via e-filing)

: ₹4,500 per class (via e-filing) Startups and Small Enterprises : ₹4,500 per class (via e-filing)

: ₹4,500 per class (via e-filing) Companies, Firms, and Other Entities: ₹9,000 per class (via e-filing)

Fees Based on the Number of Classes

The trademark registration fees in India vary based on the entity type, filing method, and the number of classes selected, with additional fees applicable for opposition notices.

Entity Type Filing Method Fee (per class) Individuals, Startups & Small Enterprises Physical Filing ₹5,000 E-filing ₹4,500 Other Entities Physical Filing ₹10,000 E-filing ₹9,000 Additional Fees (Notice of Opposition) Physical Filing ₹3,000 E-filing ₹2,700

Detailed Trademark Registration Fee Structure

The trademark registration fee structure in India varies depending on the applicant type, filing method, and number of classes. Understanding these details helps ensure that businesses and individuals can accurately plan for the costs involved in trademark protection. Here is the detailed outline of the same:

What Are the Government Fees for Trademark Registration?

Trademark registration in India involves varying government fees based on the applicant's category and filing method. Individuals, startups, and small enterprises pay ₹4,500 per class for e-filing and ₹5,000 for physical filing. Larger entities like companies and LLPs face higher fees: ₹9,000 for e-filing and ₹10,000 for physical filing.

Applicant Category Filing Method Fee (per class) Additional Fees Individuals, Startups & Small Enterprises E-filing ₹ 4,500 Notice of Opposition: ₹2,700 (e-filing) Physical Filing ₹ 5,000 Notice of Opposition: ₹3,000 (physical filing) All Other Entities (Companies, LLPs, Trusts, etc.) E-filing ₹ 9,000 Renewal of Registration: ₹9,000 (e-filing) Physical Filing ₹ 10,000 Renewal of Registration: ₹10,000 (physical filing)

What Are the Professional Fees for Trademark Registration in India?

Professional fees for trademark services vary depending on the service, including trademark search, filing assistance, legal consultation, and monitoring.

Service Average Professional Fee Trademark Search ₹1,000 – ₹5,000 Trademark Filing Assistance ₹2,000 – ₹10,000 Legal Consultation ₹1,000 – ₹3,000 per hour Trademark Monitoring ₹5,000 – ₹15,000 annually

Methods of Trademark Registration

Trademark registration in India can be done through two primary methods: online and offline. Each method has its own set of procedures, advantages, and cost implications, making it essential to choose the right approach based on your needs.

Method Description Advantages Disadvantages Online (E-Filing) Filing trademark applications through the official IP India website or the e-filing portal. Quicker processing, lower fees, convenient tracking Requires digital signature and technical proficiency Physical Filing Submitting trademark applications in person at the Trademark Registry office. Direct submission, ideal for those unfamiliar with online processes Higher fees, slower processing, no instant acknowledgment Madrid System A system to register trademarks in multiple countries through a single application. International protection, cost-effective for multiple countries Complex process, higher initial costs, dependency on member countries

What are Trademark Renewal Fees?

Trademark renewal fees are the costs associated with extending the validity of a registered trademark beyond its initial term. These fees ensure continued protection of your brand and must be paid periodically to maintain the trademark's active status. Here is a detailed outline of the same:

Renewal Type Timeline Fee (Including GST) Regular Renewal (Before Expiry) Within 6 months before the expiry of the trademark ₹9,000 (Online), ₹10,000 (Offline) Renewal with Surcharge Within 6 months after expiry ₹18,000 (Online), ₹20,000 (Offline)

Penalties for Late Renewal

If the renewal application is not submitted on time, a surcharge applies. Late renewals are allowed within 6 months after expiry, but the cost doubles. After this period, the trademark may be removed, and reinstatement may be required.

Renewal Costs by Jurisdiction

Jurisdiction Renewal Fee (Regular) Renewal with Surcharge India ₹9,000 (Online) ₹18,000 (Online) European Union €850 (per class) Additional €150 per month United States (USPTO) $525 (per class) $100 per month after expiry Australia AUD 400 AUD 100 per month after expiry

Consequences of Not Renewing a Trademark

Failure to renew a trademark within the allowed period results in the removal of the mark from the registry, losing exclusive rights and protection. Once removed, third parties can register similar or identical marks, leading to potential loss of brand identity and legal challenges. Reinstatement of the removed trademark can be complex and costly, requiring a petition and valid justification.

What is the Cost of International Trademark Registration

International trademark registration allows businesses to protect their brand globally. The costs vary depending on the countries or regions where protection is sought, as well as the number of classes included in the application. Here is a detailed outline of the same:

Madrid Protocol Filing Fees

Madrid Protocol filing fees cover the cost of registering a trademark internationally through a single application across multiple member countries. Here is a detailed outline of the same:

Fee Type Applicant Category Cost (in CHF) Additional Information Basic Fee Individual/Organization 653 (B&W), 903 (Color) Covers up to three classes Additional Class Fee Per additional class 100 Applicable if more than three classes Designation Fee (per country) Varies by country Typically 100 – 500 Charged for each country where protection is sought Subsequent Designation Fee Adding new countries after filing 300 For extending protection to additional countries post the initial filing

Individual Country Registration Fees

Filing, renewal, and additional class fees vary by country, with different costs for countries like the US, EU, Canada, China, and Australia, depending on the class and additional class requirements.

Country Filing Fee (Approx.) Renewal Fee (Approx.) Additional Class Fee (if any) United States (USPTO) $400 – $600 per class $525 per class $275 per additional class European Union (EUIPO) €850 for one class €850 per class €50 for the second, €150 for each subsequent Canada CAD 330 per application CAD 400 per class CAD 100 per additional class China CNY 300 per class CNY 2,000 per class No additional fee for extra classes Australia AUD 250 per class AUD 400 per class No additional fee for extra classes

What Are the Fees Charged by a Trademark Attorney in India?

Trademark attorneys play a crucial role in the registration process by providing legal guidance, conducting trademark searches, filing applications, responding to objections or oppositions, and managing renewals. Their expertise ensures that the application is correctly filed and defended, minimising risks of refusal or legal challenges.

Service Provided Average Fee (INR) Additional Information Trademark Search and Consultation ₹2,000 – ₹5,000 Includes preliminary search and analysis Application Filing and Drafting ₹5,000 – ₹15,000 Covers drafting, filing, and form submission Response to Examination Report ₹5,000 – ₹20,000 Includes legal drafting and submission of responses Opposition/Objection Handling ₹15,000 – ₹50,000 Varies based on complexity and duration of the opposition process Trademark Renewal Assistance ₹3,000 – ₹10,000 Covers renewal application and documentation Rectification and Infringement Handling ₹20,000 – ₹1,00,000 Depends on legal complexity and duration

Understanding these costs helps applicants make informed decisions during the trademark registration process, ensuring they budget appropriately for both government fees and professional assistance.

Conclusion on Trademark Registration Fees

Understanding trademark registration fees is essential for any business aiming to protect its brand. Fees vary based on the applicant type and the number of trademark classes selected. For individual proprietors, the government filing fee typically starts at ₹4,500 per class, while for companies and firms, it can go up to ₹9,000 per class. Additional costs may apply for services like trademark searches or legal assistance, so it's important to budget wisely. Moreover, the trademark renewal fee is ₹9,000 per class, which secures protection for another 10 years. Being aware of the complete fee structure helps avoid unexpected costs and ensures a smooth registration process. With the right financial planning, you can confidently secure long-term legal protection and recognition for your brand.

FAQs on Trademark Registration Fees

What is the cost for trademark registration?

The cost of trademark registration in India varies by applicant type and filing method. For individuals, MSMEs, and startups, the fee is ₹4,500 for e-filing and ₹5,000 for physical filing. For companies, LLPs, and other entities, the fee is ₹9,000 for e-filing and ₹10,000 for physical filing.

Are trademark search fees separate from registration fees?

Yes, trademark search fees are separate from registration fees. The government provides a free public search tool, so there are no government fees for a basic trademark search. However, professional search fees range from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000

What is the fee for trademark individual?

The trademark application filing fee for individuals is ₹4,500. For companies, LLPs, partnerships, and other applicants, the fee is ₹9,000.

What is the fee for MSME trademark?

For MSME trademarks, the fee is ₹4,500 per class for individuals and proprietorship firms. Companies, LLPs, and partnership firms pay ₹9,000, but those with Udyog Aadhar/MSME registration pay ₹4,500 per class.

What is the trademark registration fee for partnership firms in India?

Trademark registration fees for partnership firms range between ₹4,500 and ₹9,000. For individuals, sole proprietorships, and small startups, the fee is ₹4,500.

What is the fee for Class 99 trademark?

The trademark registration fee for Class 99 is ₹4,500 per class for proprietors, MSMEs, or startup applicants. For other applicants, the fee is ₹9,000 per class.

What is the fee for trademark exam?

The trademark registration fee includes ₹4,500 for the application and ₹2,500 for the examination fee. These are the main costs involved in trademark registration.

What is the fast process fee for trademark?

The fast process fee for trademark registration in India is ₹20,000 per class for individuals, startups, and small enterprises. For other entities, the fee is ₹40,000 per class for expedited processing.

How much does it cost to renew a trademark registration?

The renewal fee for a trademark registration is ₹9,000 for e-filing and ₹10,000 for physical filing per class. Trademark registration is not a one-time fee but requires renewal fees at regular intervals, typically every 10 years. The prescribed renewal fees must be paid to maintain the trademark protection. The trademark renewal process can also involve additional costs depending on the nature of the legal representation or whether the renewal fees are filed online or physically at the Indian trademark office. The trademark registry keeps track of all renewals, ensuring that the trademark rights remain intact as long as the fees are up to date.

What are the charges for filing an opposition or application for rectification under the Trademark Act?

The fee for filing an opposition or application for rectification under the Trademark Act is ₹2,700 for e-filing and ₹3,000 for physical filing per class for each mark opposed or counterstatement filed.

Is there a fee for a trademark search and issue of a certificate under rule 22(1)?

There is no fee for requesting an expected search and issuance of a certificate under rule 22(1).

What is the cost to register a person as a trademark agent under rule 147 & 149?

The fee for registering a person as a trademark agent under rule 147 & 149 is ₹4,500 for e-filing and ₹5,000 for physical filing.

How much does it cost to apply for an extension of time, or duplicate registration certificate under rule 43?

The fee for applying for an extension of time or for a duplicate registration certificate under rule 43 is ₹900 for e-filing and ₹1,000 for physical filing.

What are the fees associated with the restoration of the name of a person to the Register of Trademark Agents after removal?

The restoration fee for the name of a person to the Register of Trademark Agents after removal is ₹5,000, plus a continuation fee in arrears amounting to ₹5,000 per entry number for every year beyond the first year of accrual.

What is the fee for alteration of any entry in the Register of Trademarks under rule 35?

The fee for altering any entry in the Register of Trademarks under rule 35 is ₹900 for e-filing and ₹1,000 for physical filing.

What are the charges for an application under section 45 to register a subsequent proprietor due to transfer?

The fee for registering a subsequent proprietor due to transfer under section 45 involves a distinct fee structure based on the specific transfer scenario.

What are the fees for handling an application to transmit for an international application with MM2(E)?

The fee for handling an application to transmit for an international application with MM2(E) pertains to the process of international trademark applications, which is relevant for applicants seeking global protection for their trademarks. For businesses such as a partnership firm, MSME registration, or other entities, the professional fees and government fees can fluctuate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.