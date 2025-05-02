Madras High Court: Time To File Counter Statement Commences From Date Of Receipt Of Notice Of Opposition And Not Dispatch Thereof By The Trade Marks Registry

Our solutions embody both, our Knowledge Quotient and high-end technology, in equal proportions. We incorporate Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and Advanced Analytics technologies to help clients turn data into intelligent insight.

Legasis was founded by licensed attorneys with a deep understanding of what companies need most to boost productivity and deliver results. Over the last 14 years, we have created a niche for ourselves with the highest ethical standards and client centricity. Our satisfied clients have stayed with us and referred us to others, allowing us to grow and develop even better products and services.

Our solutions are configurable to meet specific needs and are backed by world-class support. When you collaborate with Legasis, you are not just buying software; you are getting real solutions to your legal support needs.