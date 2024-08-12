IPR Weekly Highlights (42)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

TRADEMARK

CALCUTTA HC RULED IN FAVOUR OF BISK FARM FOR TM INFRINGEMENT CASE

SAJ Food Products Pvt. Ltd. (“Petitioner”), the Kolkata-based manufacturer, manufactures biscuits, snacks, and bakery products under the brand ‘Bisk Farm'. They have registered the trademark ‘Top Gold' for its biscuits in 2005. The Parle (“Respondent”) launched a new product under the same class, Class 30, under the name ‘Top Gold Star', thus infringing the registered mark of the Petitioner ‘Top Gold'. The Petitioner contended that this was the act of passing off and approached the Calcutta HC to restrain the Respondents from using the impugned mark.

The Calcutta HC ruled in favour of the Petitioner and passed an ad interim order to save the Petitioner from irreparable loss and injury. Thus, the court granted an injunction restraining the Respondent from selling and marketing their new biscuit product under the brand name ‘Top Gold Star' until 27th August 2024. However, the court permitted the Respondent to use the branding ‘Top' without using the word ‘Gold'. The matter is posted for further hearing on 27th August.

TRADEMARK

BOMBAY HC RESTRAINS INDIAN CO. FROM USING DECEPTIVELY SIMILAR MARK





Les Laboratories Servier (“Plaintiff”), an international pharmaceutical group governed by a non-profit foundation filed a suit against Selfier Life Science (“Defendant”), an Indian manufacturing company of medicines. Plaintiff owns the registered trademark ‘SERVIER', which was allegedly infringed by Defendant's trademark ‘SEFIER'. Both companies are involved in medicinal and pharmaceutical products. It was observed by the court that physicians, doctors, and chemists are not immune to confusion or mistakes, but the similarity and confusion between the products should be examined from the view of an ordinary person.

Thus, Bombay HC restrained Defendant from using the mark ‘SEFIER' which was deceptively similar to Plaintiff's trademark by observing that the primary duty of the court is towards the public.

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC CANCELS ANDAAZ-E-NIZAM TM

Indian restaurant chain ‘Nizams', owned by Rajesh Chugh (“Plaintiff”) filed a case against the food outlet ‘Andaaz-e-Nizaam' owned by Mehruddin Ansari (“Defendant”). The plaintiff has been using ‘Nizam's' trademark since January 1978 in respect of food, drinks, and temporary accommodation. The Plaintiff alleged that the impugned trademark was deceptively similar and identical to its registered trademark.

The Delhi HC ordered the cancellation of the Defendant's trademark and directed the Registrar of Trademarks to remove or cancel the Defendant's registered trademark. The court also directed the Defendant to rename his outlet to ‘Daawat-e-Nizammuddin' or ‘Andaaz-e-Nizammuddin'.

COPYRIGHT

ILAIYARAAJA PAID RS 60 LAKH COMPENSATION FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT

Ilaiyaraaja (“Plaintiff”), the legendary music composer, sued the movie makers of ‘Manjummel Boys' (“Defendant”) for using the song ‘Kanmani Anbodu' from the movie ‘Gunaa'. The rights to the song belong to the music companies Pyramid and Sri Devi Sounds.

Plaintiff claimed that the song played a pivotal role in the success of the movie and that Defendant had not sought permission to use the song. However, Defendant claimed that they had acquired the film's musical rights, to which Plaintiff refused.

The Plaintiff issued a legal notice to the Defendants after the release of the movie in February demanding Rs 2 crore. However, the matter has now been settled and the Defendant gave a compensation of Rs 60 Lakh to the Plaintiff.

COPYRIGHT

DELHI HC APPOINTS ARBITRATOR TO ADJUDICATE THE DISPUTE OVER THE PERSONALITY RIGHTS OF YUVRAJ SINGH

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh (“Plaintiff”), approached Delhi HC against Brilliant Etoile Private Limited (“Defendant”), a real estate firm, alleging violation of his personality rights while promoting a real estate project. Plaintiff claimed that Defendant had misused his brand value and contravened the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the parties. Even after the expiry of the MoU, Defendant continued commercial use of the services provided by Plaintiff, which includes the use of his photographs on billboards, project sites, social media posts, etc. The plaintiff claimed that the misuse violated his Copyrights, Personality Rights, and Right to Publicity.

The Delhi HC appointed an arbitrator to resolve this dispute. The arbitration would take place under the Delhi International Arbitration Centre.

PATENT

DELHI HC GRANTS INTERIM RELIEF TO FALCON AUTOTECH

Falcon Autotech Private Limited (“Plaintiff”), a leading Indian warehouse automation company, was granted a patent in 2021 for an ‘Integrated Pre-Sortation System' by the Indian Patent Office. These systems are engineered to automate critical operational processes within the supply chain and improve the product delivery systems in the logistics sector. Kengic Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. (“Defendant”), a Chinese warehouse automation company, supplied an identical machine replicating the Plaintiff's patent system to one of its customers. Thus, Plaintiff filed an application for an interim injunction against the Defendant. Plaintiff contended that Defendant is attempting to launch its business in India by offering and selling the infringing products to the customers.

The Delhi HC granted an interim injunction against the Defendant, as the Plaintiff would have suffered much loss. The Court also restrained the Defendant from manufacturing, importing, selling, offering for sale, advertising, exhibiting, and promoting the infringing products.

PATENT

SANOFI SUES SAREPTA FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT OVER GENE THERAPY

Sanofi-owned biotech company Genzyme (“Plaintiff”) has sued Sarepta Therapeutics (“Defendant”) for patent infringement of Plaintiff's technology involving Adeno-associated Virus (AAV) vectors, for modifying viruses used to deliver genes into human cells in gene therapy treatments like Elevidys. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) is a severe degenerative genetic disorder, which can be treated by Elevidys. Plaintiff claimed that Defendant mimics their gene therapy technologies to make Elevidys. Hence, Plaintiff filed the suit in Delaware federal court and asked for an unspecified amount of damages for the Defendant's alleged patent infringement.

