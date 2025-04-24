IPR Weekly Highlights (77)

TRADEMARK

HARLEY DAVIDSON WINS TRADEMARK CASE AGAINST FOOTWEAR SELLER

Harley-Davidson (Plaintiff), the famous American motorcycle manufacturer with a diverse product line, filed a trademark and copyright infringement suit against the proprietor of Red Rose Industries (Defendant) in the Delhi HC. The dispute arose in 2023 when Plaintiff's salesperson discovered the Defendant's use of an identical mark and business activities under the brand name "RONTEX", featuring a logo deceptively similar to the Plaintiff's famed eagle logo. Investigations revealed that the Defendant conducted business through third-party platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and IndiaMART.

The HC decreed a permanent injunction in favour of the Plaintiff, directing the Defendant to destroy its products bearing the infringed marks and inventories under the supervision of the Local Commissioner. Furthermore, the HC imposed costs and damages of Rs. 5 lakhs on the Defendant, to be paid to the Plaintiff.

1. HD USA LLC v Vijaypal Dhayal owner/proprietor of Red Rose Industries; CS(COMM) 609/2023 & IA 42209/2024

TRADEMARK

LODHA BROTHERS SETTLE TRADEMARK DISPUTE

The trademark battle between the Lodha brothers, Abhishek Lodha – CEO of Macrotech Developers Ltd. (MDL) and Abhinandan Lodha, founder of House of Abhinandan Lodha (HOAL), has concluded through successful mediation. The resolution clarifies the use of the "Lodha" brand in their separate real estate endeavors. As per the settlement, MDL will now exclusively own the trademarks "Lodha" and "LodhaGroup", while Abhinandan Lodha will solely use his trademark, HOAL, for his real estate projects. Further, both parties have agreed to publicly state that their businesses are distinct and unaffiliated.

1. https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/bombay-high-court-lauds-mediator-after-lodha-brothers-settle-5000-crore-trademark-dispute

TRADEMARK

DELHI HC SEEKS DAIICHI'S RESPONSE IN FORTIS TRADEMARK UNDERVALUATION APPEAL

RHC Healthcare has filed an appeal in the Delhi HC contesting the ₹200 crore sale of the "Fortis" trademark to Fortis Healthcare. RHC argues that the sale price was determined based on an undervaluation report submitted by Daiichi Sankyo. Seeking a revaluation, RHC wants the court to appoint an independent valuer. The HC has not stayed the sale, but stated that future actions concerning the trademark are contingent on the appeal's result. Daiichi Sankyo and Fortis Healthcare are scheduled to respond to the appeal's maintainability on April 29.

1. https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/healthcare/biotech/healthcare/delhi-hc-seeks-daiichi-sankyos-response-on-rhc-appeal-over-fortis-trademark-sale/articleshow/120316952.cms?from=mdr

COPYRIGHT

SC UPHOLDS FRESH TRIAL IN INOX CRYOGENIC TANK DESIGN COPYRIGHT CASE

The SC has upheld a Gujarat HC order for a fresh trial in Inox India's copyright infringement case against Cryogas Equipment and LNG Express. In the suit, Inox claimed copyright infringement in its proprietary engineering drawings, intellectual property, and literary works pertaining to the industrial design of cryogenic storage tanks and their distribution systems.

Aggrieved by this decision Cryogas Equipment & LNG Express filed an appeal before the SC. In examining the case, the SC established a two-pronged test to determine if a work qualifies for protection under the Designs Act. This test will first assess if the work is purely an 'artistic work' eligible for Copyright Act protection. If it is a 'design' derived from an original artistic work and subjected to an industrial process (as per Section 15(2) of the Copyright Act), it will be considered under the Designs Act. Secondly, if the work doesn't qualify for copyright protection as an artistic work, the test of 'functional utility' will be applied to ascertain its primary purpose and determine if it qualifies for design protection.

Affirming the HC's decision, the SC directed the Commercial Court to conduct the trial, within one year, applying this new test to discern the nature of Inox's Proprietary Engineering Drawings and other IP infringements claimed. It also asked the trial court to decide Inox's pending injunction application within two months.

1. http://Cryogas Equipment Pvt. Ltd. v. Inox Indis Ltd. & Ors in SLP (C) No.28062/2024 with LNG Express India Pvt. Ltd. v. Inox India Ltd. & Ors. in SLP (C) No.28017/2024

COPYRIGHT

DELHI HC RULES PPL CAN'T ISSUE MUSIC LICENCES TO PUBLIC VENUES

The Delhi HC, overturning the decision of the Bombay HC in the matter, has firmly ruled that Phonographic Performance Ltd. (PPL) cannot issue licences for playing music in public spaces like restaurants and bars, as it is not a registered copyright society under Section 33 of the Copyright Act, 1957. The decision came from a Division Bench of Justice Hari Shankar and Justice Ajay Digpaul and marks a major shift in how music licensing is regulated in India.

The case began in 2022 when PPL sued Azure Hospitality for playing music without a licence. While a single judge had earlier sided with PPL, the Division Bench overturned that decision, stating that owning music rights doesn't allow a company to operate a licensing business unless it is a registered copyright society. The Court also noted that allowing unregistered entities to license music could lead to confusion and overlapping fees.

The ruling clarifies that venues must still pay for using copyrighted music, but only through authorised channels. Azure was directed to pay an amount equivalent to what it would have owed to a registered entity like Recorded Music Performance Ltd. The decision could reshape how music rights and royalties are managed in India's hospitality sector.

1.https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/ppl-cant-issue-licences-to-play-music-in- restaurants-delhi-high-court

PATENT

GERMAN FEDERAL PATENT COURT UPHOLDS XTANDI PATENT

In a victory for Astellas Pharma and The Regents of the University of California in their ongoing European patent battle over the prostate cancer drug Xtandi, the German Federal Patent Court has upheld the validity of the basic patent EP 1 893 196 and its related German Supplementary Protection Certificate (SPC), and dismissed a nullity suit filed by Sandoz subsidiary Hexal. Sandoz was joined by Accord Healthcare, Synthon, and Stada in the suit as Plaintiffs.

The Patent Court upheld the patent and the SPC and agreed that they protect the active ingredient enzalutamide, the core of Xtandi, with the patent valid until May 2026 and the SPC extending protection in Germany until June 2028. Astellas, the exclusive sub-licensee of the IP, intervened in the proceedings in support of the patent holder, the University of California. This decision adds to Astellas' recent wins, including a UK High Court ruling in October 2024 that also upheld the patent and the SPC. A parallel decision from the District Court of The Hague in the Netherlands is expected soon.

1.https://www.juve-patent.com/cases/federal-patent-court-upholds-xtandi-patent-in-win-for-astellas/

MISCEALLANEOUS

HUL SUES HONASA OVER DERMA CO BILLBOARD AD

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) has filed a case in the Bombay HC against Honasa Consumer, the parent company of The Derma Co and Mamaearth, accusing it of disparaging its Lakmé brand in a recent billboard advertisement. The ad in question reads, "Hey Lakmé, Congratulations on finally getting SPF 50 in-vivo tested. Welcome to The Derma Co Standard," which HUL claims directly targets and undermines its sunscreen product. The company is seeking court orders to prevent further such ads from Honasa.

This legal action follows a similar lawsuit filed by Honasa against HUL in the Delhi HC just days earlier. In that case, Honasa alleged that a Lakmé campaign misleads consumers by suggesting rival sunscreens, allegedly resembling The Derma Co's product, do not meet claimed SPF levels. The court noted the ad appeared "disparaging" and has asked HUL to respond. With both companies now embroiled in disparaging ads legal disputes, the battle highlights intensifying competition in India's ₹2,000 crore sunscreen market and raises questions about the need for clearer SPF testing standards in the country.

1. https://www.cnbctv18.com/business/hindustan-unilever-takes-honasa-to-bombay-high-court-over-derma-co-billboard-ad-ws-l-19589881.htm

