Trademark Registration Fees In India: Structure & Costs

The trademark registration fee for Class 99 is ₹4,500 per class for proprietors, MSMEs, or startup applicants. For other applicants, the fee is ₹9,000 per class.

The official trademark registration fees in India vary depending on the applicant type and filing method. For individuals, startups, and small businesses,the fee is ₹4,500 per class for online filing (e-filing) and ₹5,000 per class for physical filing. For other entities, including companies, LLPs, and partnership firms, the fee is ₹9,000 per class for online filing and ₹10,000 per class for physical filing.

Trademark registration fees are charged per class, so if you're registering your trademark under multiple classes, the fee will apply to each class. Additionally, extra charges may apply for services like notice of opposition, rectification, or other specific actions under the Trade Marks Act. Trademark applications can be filed online through the IP India portal or via an agent.

Importance of Understanding Trademark Fee Structure

Understanding the trademark registration fee structure is vital for businesses and individuals looking to protect their intellectual property. With varying fees based on filing methods and applicant categories, having a clear picture of the costs involved can help you make informed decisions and avoid unexpected expenses.

Helps with Financial Planning: Proper understanding ensures you can budget accurately for trademark protection

Mode of Filing Matters: Online and offline filings have different fee structures

Applicant Category Affects Cost: Fees vary for individuals, startups, small businesses, and other entities

Avoid Unforeseen Expenses: Trademark registration is charged per class, so knowing this prevents surprises when filing for multiple classes

Independent vs. Agent Filing: A clear understanding helps decide whether to file independently or hire an agent based on cost-effectiveness.

Types of Trademark Registration Fee Structure

Understanding the trademark registration fee structure is essential for budgeting and planning your IP protection. The fees vary depending on the type of applicant and the mode of filing.

Application Fees for Different Applicants:

Individuals/Sole Proprietors: ₹4,500 per class (via e-filing)

Startups and Small Enterprises: ₹4,500 per class (via e-filing)

Companies, Firms, and Other Entities: ₹9,000 per class (via e-filing)

Fees Based on the Number of Classes

