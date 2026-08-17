CBDT’s New Foreign Income Reporting Framework In AIS: A Compliance Wake-Up Call For Indian Taxpayers

Foreign bank accounts, overseas investments, RSUs, ESOPs and other foreign financial interests are coming under greater visibility as the CBDT authorises the integration of Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) data into the Annual Information Statement (AIS). What does this mean for taxpayers, and what should taxpayers with foreign assets do now?

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Foreign bank accounts, overseas investments, RSUs, ESOPs and other foreign financial interests are coming under greater visibility as the CBDT authorises the integration of Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) data into the Annual Information Statement (AIS). What does this mean for taxpayers, and what should taxpayers with foreign assets do now?

Introduction

On 8 July 2026, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issued two orders concerning the reporting of information received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework.

The first order, issued under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 read with Rule 114-I(2) of the Income-tax Rules, 1962 and Section 536 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, authorises the Director General of Income-tax (Systems), Delhi to upload AEOI information into the Annual Information Statement (AIS) in Form 26AS. The order specifically covers information relating to calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024 that is already in the Department’s possession, as well as information for calendar year 2025 received subsequently.

The second order, issued under Section 239 of the Income-tax Act, 2025 read with Rule 245(2) of the Income-tax Rules, 2026, authorises the Director General of Income-tax (Systems) to upload AEOI information into the Annual Information Statement in Form No. 168 within the prescribed period.

In practical terms, this represents an important development in the way foreign financial information is made available within India’s tax administration system. Information received from foreign jurisdictions under AEOI arrangements can now be reflected in the taxpayer-facing information statement, rather than remaining solely within the Department’s internal data and risk-management systems.

For taxpayers with overseas bank accounts, foreign brokerage or custodial accounts, foreign securities, employee stock options or restricted stock units, foreign insurance products or other reportable foreign interests, the development reinforces an important compliance principle: foreign asset and foreign income disclosures should be reconciled with the information already available with the tax administration.

This article examines the legal framework, the key reconciliation issues for taxpayers, and the practical steps that should be considered by persons with a cross-border financial footprint.

The Legal and Procedural Basis of AEOI Integration with AIS

The AEOI framework enables tax administrations to exchange specified financial account information with one another. A major component of this framework is the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), under which participating jurisdictions collect specified financial account information relating to reportable persons and exchange such information with the relevant tax administrations.

India has been participating in the exchange of financial account information under the AEOI framework for several years. Consequently, information relating to reportable financial accounts held overseas by Indian tax residents may be received by the Indian tax administration from participating jurisdictions. The significant development arising from the CBDT’s 8 July 2026 orders is the authorised uploading of such AEOI information into taxpayer-facing information statements.

Under the order issued under the Income-tax Act, 1961, AEOI information relating to calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024, which is already in the possession of the Director General of Income-tax (Systems), is to be uploaded within 90 days from the date of the order. Information relating to calendar year 2025 that comes into the Department’s possession is to be uploaded within 90 days from the end of the month in which the information is received.

For the new tax regime under the Income-tax Act, 2025, the corresponding order provides for AEOI information to be uploaded into Form No. 168, which is the evolved Annual Information Statement for tax periods governed by the new Act.

The orders also authorise the DGIT (Systems) to specify the procedures, formats and standards for the uploading of such information. Therefore, the precise technical manner in which the information will appear, including its classification and other data-matching parameters, will depend on the procedures and formats prescribed by the Department.

The transition between the 1961 and 2025 Acts

Taxpayers should also be careful about the transition between the two income-tax regimes.

The Income-tax Act, 1961 continues to govern the relevant earlier assessment periods, including AY 2026–27, while the Income-tax Act, 2025 applies to tax years beginning from Tax Year 2026-27 onwards. The Income Tax Department has clarified that AIS will continue for periods governed by the 1961 Act, while Form No. 168 will serve as the evolved AIS for Tax Year 2026–27 onwards. Accordingly, taxpayers should not assume that the transition to Form 168 eliminates the need to examine earlier foreign-asset disclosures made under the 1961 Act.

What Taxpayers Must Reconcile: Schedule FA, Schedule FSI and Related Disclosures

The practical implication of the CBDT orders is straightforward: taxpayers with foreign assets and income should consider reconciling their historical return disclosures with the foreign financial information that may now appear in their AIS or Form 168. Several issues deserve particular attention.

1. Residential status is critical

Schedule FA reporting under the existing ITR framework is principally relevant to taxpayers who are Resident and Ordinarily Resident (ROR) in India for the relevant year. The ITR instructions specifically provide that Schedule FA need not be completed by a Non-Resident or a Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR).

However, this does not mean that non-residents or RNORs are automatically outside all Indian tax reporting obligations in relation to foreign income. The taxability of particular foreign income and the applicability of other reporting provisions must be examined separately based on the taxpayer’s residential status and the nature and source of the income. This distinction is particularly important for returning NRIs, expatriates and individuals whose residential status changes from year to year.

2. Calendar year versus financial year

One of the most important practical issues is the difference between the reporting periods used for foreign-asset disclosure and the Indian income-tax computation. Schedule FA operates by reference to the calendar year, whereas many other income-tax schedules, including Schedule FSI dealing with foreign-source income, operate in the context of the relevant Indian financial year.

For example, for AY 2026–27, a taxpayer may need to examine foreign assets held during the calendar year 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2025, while foreign income for Indian tax computation is generally examined with reference to FY 2025–26. This distinction can create apparent mismatches without necessarily indicating an error. It nevertheless makes a year-by-year reconciliation particularly important.

3. A low or nil balance does not automatically eliminate disclosure

Taxpayers should not assume that a foreign account or investment can be ignored merely because its balance is small, or because the balance was nil at the end of the relevant period. The reporting obligation under Schedule FA is distinct from the question of whether a particular penalty provision applies. The relevant ITR instructions require specified foreign assets and interests to be reported where Schedule FA is applicable. This is particularly relevant for:

foreign bank accounts;

foreign brokerage or custodial accounts;

foreign shares and securities;

ESOPs and RSUs of overseas companies;

foreign insurance or annuity products;

interests in foreign entities; and

other assets or interests falling within the applicable Schedule FA categories.

For employee equity, the position may require careful examination because the acquisition, vesting, sale and taxation of shares or securities can have different tax and disclosure implications.

4. The ₹20 lakh threshold is not a blanket Schedule FA exemption

The author’s original draft correctly identifies the importance of the ₹20 lakh threshold, but the legal proposition requires an important qualification. The ₹20 lakh threshold under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 is not a general exemption from foreign-asset reporting.

Following amendments made by the Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024, the relevant provisions provide relief in specified circumstances for foreign assets other than immovable property where their aggregate value does not exceed ₹20 lakh. The threshold therefore concerns the applicability of specified penalty/ prosecution provisions; it should not be treated as a general permission to omit a reportable foreign asset from Schedule FA. This distinction is particularly important because taxpayers may otherwise incorrectly conclude that a foreign asset below ₹20 lakh need not be reported.

Why the CBDT Development Requires Special Compliance Attention

The significance of the 8 July 2026 orders arises from several interconnected factors.

1. Historical foreign financial information may become visible to taxpayers

The CBDT order under the 1961 Act specifically covers AEOI information for calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024, thereby bringing historical foreign financial information into the taxpayer-facing reporting ecosystem. This means taxpayers may encounter foreign financial information relating to years for which their income-tax returns have already been filed.

A difference between AEOI information and a taxpayer’s return does not, by itself, establish tax evasion or an undisclosed asset. Foreign financial data may contain differences arising from reporting periods, account classifications, currency conversion, ownership structures, beneficial ownership, duplicate reporting or other data-quality issues. Nevertheless, a mismatch is a reason to investigate and reconcile the underlying records, rather than assume that the information is either automatically correct or automatically incorrect.

2. The Department’s information can now be compared with the taxpayer’s own disclosures

Historically, AEOI information has been an important source of data for tax administration and risk analysis. Its increased visibility within AIS means that taxpayers themselves can more readily identify information that the Department may hold concerning their overseas financial interests. The compliance burden therefore becomes more proactive. A taxpayer should ideally be able to explain:

what the foreign asset or account represents; when it was acquired or opened; the taxpayer’s residential status during the relevant period; whether it was required to be disclosed in the applicable ITR; whether income arose from the asset; whether such income was offered to tax in India; whether foreign tax was paid and treaty relief or foreign-tax credit was claimed; and whether the information appearing in AIS corresponds with the underlying bank, broker or financial institution records.

3. Foreign employee equity requires particular care

Foreign ESOPs and RSUs are a common source of reporting difficulties. An employee may receive an award from an overseas parent company, have shares vest over several years, receive dividends, sell some shares or hold the securities through a foreign brokerage account. Each of these events may have different tax and disclosure consequences.

The existence of a foreign equity interest should therefore not be assessed solely by looking at the closing value of the portfolio. The taxpayer should examine the entire chain of award, vesting, acquisition, holding, income and disposal.

4. Foreign income and foreign assets are related but distinct compliance questions

Another common error is to treat disclosure of the foreign asset as equivalent to reporting the income arising from it. They are separate questions.

For example, a foreign brokerage account may need to be disclosed as a foreign financial account, while dividends or interest received through that account may separately constitute foreign-source income. Similarly, capital gains arising on the transfer of foreign securities need to be considered under the applicable capital-gains provisions.

The Income Tax Department’s current ITR guidance confirms that Schedule FSI is used for foreign-source income and Schedule TR captures the relevant foreign-tax relief claimed in India, while Schedule FA deals with foreign assets and specified foreign interests. A taxpayer should therefore reconcile Schedule FA, Schedule FSI, Schedule TR and the relevant income schedules, rather than treating them as interchangeable disclosures.

What Should a Taxpayer Do If a Mismatch Is Found?

If a taxpayer discovers that foreign income or an asset was not correctly disclosed in an earlier return, the appropriate corrective mechanism depends on the year involved, the nature of the omission, the taxpayer’s residential status, whether income was omitted, whether the asset itself was undisclosed, and whether any proceedings have already commenced.

A revised return may be available in appropriate cases, subject to the statutory time limits and conditions. An updated return may also be relevant in circumstances where its statutory requirements are satisfied. However, filing a corrected income-tax return does not automatically eliminate potential consequences under the Black Money Act. Accordingly, taxpayers should not mechanically file a revised or updated return merely because an item appears in AIS.

A proper review should first determine:

whether the AIS information actually belongs to the taxpayer;

whether there is an actual mismatch;

whether the asset was reportable in the relevant year;

whether the taxpayer was ROR, RNOR or non-resident;

whether the foreign income was taxable in India;

whether foreign tax credit was available;

whether the relevant return can still be revised or updated;

whether any Black Money Act implications arise; and

whether any separate FEMA considerations need to be examined.

FAST-DS 2026: an additional consideration for eligible taxpayers

Taxpayers with historical foreign-asset or foreign-income non-disclosures should also be aware of the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme, 2026 (FAST-DS 2026) introduced through the Finance Act, 2026.

The scheme provides a limited voluntary disclosure framework for eligible taxpayers, subject to prescribed conditions, thresholds and procedural requirements. As of the time of writing, operational details and the prescribed declaration mechanism are to be notified by the CBDT. The availability of this framework means that taxpayers with historical foreign-asset issues should consider the complete legal position before choosing a corrective route.

Importantly, tax regularisation should not automatically be equated with regulatory regularisation. Where a foreign asset or transaction also raises issues under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) or other applicable laws, those issues should be independently examined.

A Practical Foreign-Asset Compliance Checklist

Taxpayers with an overseas financial footprint should consider undertaking an asset-by-asset review rather than waiting for a discrepancy to trigger further action. The review should include:

Step 1: Identify all foreign assets and accounts: Prepare a consolidated list of foreign bank accounts, brokerage accounts, shares, securities, ESOPs, RSUs, insurance products, interests in foreign entities and other reportable foreign assets.

Step 2: Determine residential status for each relevant year: Do not assume that the residential status of one year carries forward automatically.

Step 3: Obtain calendar-year records: For Schedule FA purposes, obtain relevant statements and account information for the applicable calendar year.

Step 4: Reconcile the information with the ITR: Compare the foreign assets and income against Schedule FA, Schedule FSI, Schedule TR and the relevant income schedules.

Step 5: Review AIS/Form 168: Examine the AEOI information appearing in the taxpayer-facing statement and identify genuine discrepancies.

Step 6: Investigate mismatches before responding to them: A data mismatch may result from reporting differences or errors and should be verified against the underlying financial institution records.

Step 7: Consider the appropriate corrective mechanism: Where an omission is established, determine whether revision, an updated return, FAST-DS 2026 or another statutory mechanism is available and appropriate.

Step 8: Examine related regulatory exposure: Where the acquisition, holding or transfer of a foreign asset raises FEMA or other regulatory questions, obtain separate advice on those issues.

Conclusion

The CBDT’s twin orders dated 8 July 2026 mark an important development in India’s foreign financial information reporting framework.

The key change is not that the Income-tax Department has suddenly begun receiving foreign financial information. AEOI has already been an important component of India’s international tax-information exchange framework. The significant development is that this information is now being authorised for upload into taxpayer-facing information statements, including historical AEOI information for calendar years 2022–2024 under the 1961 Act framework and subsequent information under the Income-tax Act, 2025 framework.

For taxpayers with overseas bank accounts, foreign investments, ESOPs, RSUs or other foreign financial interests, this makes proactive reconciliation increasingly important. At the same time, taxpayers should avoid treating every AIS entry as conclusive proof of a compliance default. AEOI data should be checked against underlying records, the applicable residential status, the relevant reporting period and the specific disclosure requirements for the year concerned.

The immediate priority should therefore be a year-wise, asset-by-asset reconciliation of foreign assets and foreign income with the taxpayer’s income-tax returns and the information now available through AIS/Form 168. For taxpayers who identify historical omissions, the appropriate corrective course should be determined after considering the Income-tax Act, the Black Money Act, the availability of applicable disclosure or correction mechanisms, and—where relevant—FEMA and other regulatory requirements.

In an increasingly data-driven tax administration, the most effective approach is no longer to wait for a notice. It is to identify, reconcile and correct potential inconsistencies before they become compliance disputes.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the CBDT’s new foreign income reporting framework about?

On 8 July 2026, the CBDT issued two orders authorising the upload of Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) data into the Annual Information Statement (AIS) under Form 26AS and into Form No. 168 under the new Income-tax Act, 2025. This means foreign bank accounts, brokerage accounts, RSUs, ESOPs and other reportable foreign interests received from partner jurisdictions will now be visible in the taxpayer facing AIS, covering calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024, along with 2025 data as it is received.

2. Why does this update matter for taxpayers with foreign assets?

Since AEOI information will now appear directly in AIS, taxpayers can compare what the tax department already knows against what they disclosed in their returns. A mismatch does not automatically mean tax evasion, since differences can arise from reporting periods, currency conversion or account classification, but it is a strong signal to reconcile records proactively before it turns into a compliance notice.

3. How is Schedule FA different from Schedule FSI and Schedule TR?

Schedule FA covers disclosure of foreign assets and accounts and is based on the calendar year. Schedule FSI covers foreign source income and follows the Indian financial year. Schedule TR captures foreign tax credit claimed in India. These are separate and related disclosures, so a taxpayer needs to check all three rather than assuming that reporting the asset also covers the income earned from it.

4. Does a foreign account with a low or nil balance still need to be disclosed?

Yes. A small or nil closing balance does not remove the reporting requirement under Schedule FA. The Rs 20 lakh threshold under the Black Money Act only affects certain penalty and prosecution provisions for assets other than immovable property, and is not a general exemption from disclosing the asset itself.

5. What should a taxpayer do if AIS shows a mismatch with past returns?

The recommended approach is to first verify whether the AIS entry actually belongs to the taxpayer, confirm the correct residential status for that year, and check whether the income was genuinely taxable and disclosed. Depending on the findings, options may include a revised return, an updated return, or the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers Disclosure Scheme 2026 (FAST-DS 2026), while also checking for any separate FEMA implications.

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