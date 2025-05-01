GST On Medicines In India: Tax Rates & HSN Codes

Learn about GST rates on medicines in India, from 0% to 12%, covering essential drugs, Ayurvedic treatments, and their impact on pricing and the healthcare sector.

Understanding how Goods and Services Tax (GST) applies to medicines in India is essential for manufacturers, retailers, and even patients. With rates ranging from 0% to 12%, GST directly impacts the cost of generic drugs, branded medicines, Ayurvedic treatments, and life-saving drugs. Medicines are classified under various HSN codes like 3003 and 3004, which determine their tax slab and eligibility for input tax credit. While essential medicines are often exempted from GST, others may fall under the 5% or 12% bracket.

The GST Council and CBIC play a key role in categorizing these items, based on use and type, be it allopathic, homeopathic, or traditional. This blog breaks down GST rates, HSN classification, and the broader impact of GST on the healthcare sector, pharmaceutical industry, and end-user affordability.

In this post, we explore the GST on medicines, how it impacts pricing, and the implications for the pharmaceutical industry, along with the HSN codes for medical products and how to calculate GST on medicines.

What is the GST on Medicines?

The GST rate for medicines in India ranges from 0% to 12%, depending on their category. Drugs that are essential and life-saving are exempt from GST, whereas other drugs are subject to GST rates of 5% or 12%.

Type of Medicine Applicable GST Rate GST on Essential Pharmaceutical Products 5% GST on Critical Life-saving Drugs 5% GST on Homeopathic Medicinal Preparations 12% GST on Allopathic Pharmaceutical Products 12% GST on Ayurvedic, Unani, and Siddha Medicines 12% GST on Medicines for Veterinary Use 12% GST on Medicaments in Bio-Chemic Systems 12% GST on Therapeutic and Prophylactic Medicaments 12% GST on Hormonal or Steroidal Medicaments 12%

How GST Rates Impact Medicine Prices?

It is important to note that the GST has streamlined the taxation system for medicines in India by replacing multiple taxes such as VAT, excise duty, and CST. A 0% GST rate ensures affordability and wider accessibility for life-saving drugs, such as cancer, HIV, and TB drugs. The cost of generic medicines, which are taxed at 5%, remains relatively affordable, ensuring accessibility for all.

However, branded and patented medicines, as well as dietary supplements, are subject to 12% GST, resulting in an increase in their final prices. Patients who require advanced medical treatments, particularly those with chronic or rare diseases, may be affected by this. As a result of the uniform GST system, pricing has become more transparent. The GST has, however, also resulted in higher prices for some categories in comparison with the pre-GST period.

GST simplifies compliance for businesses and reduces tax cascading, which is beneficial to manufacturers and distributors. Despite price increases on non-essential drugs, the structured tax system ensures that essential medicines remain accessible to consumers.

What is GST on Ayurvedic Medicines?

The GST on Ayurvedic medicines in India is 12%, as they are classified under the category of herbal and alternative medicines. This rate applies to Ayurvedic formulations, herbal supplements, and traditional remedies, increasing their overall cost compared to generic medicines taxed at lower rates.

GST on Other Medical Products

The table below provides details on the GST rates applicable to various medical products:

Category Products GST Rate HSN Code Blood and Immunological Products Animal blood for therapeutic, prophylactic, or diagnostic uses; antisera, modified immunological products 12% 3002 Toxins and Microorganism Cultures Toxins and cultures of microorganisms (excluding yeasts) 12% 3002 Mixed Medicaments Medicaments with two or more constituents for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not in retail sale (includes Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, etc.) 12% 3003 Retail Medicaments Mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylactic uses in retail sale (includes Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, etc.) 12% 3004 Wadding and Bandages Wadding, bandages, gauze impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances 12% 3005 Pharmaceutical Goods Sterile surgical catgut, tissue adhesives, laminaria tents, and similar items 12% 3006 Tooth Powder Tooth powder 12% 3306 Feeding Bottles and Nipples Feeding bottles and nipples 12% 3924 Rubber Gloves Surgical and medical examination rubber gloves 12% 4015 Medical Instruments and Appliances Instruments for surgical, medical, dental, and veterinary sciences 12% 9018 Mechano-Therapy Appliances Mechano-therapy, massage apparatus, oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy apparatus 12% 9019 Breathing Appliances and Gas Masks Breathing appliances and gas masks, excluding protective masks without replaceable filters 12% 9020 X-ray Products X-ray films, plates, machines for medical, dental, and veterinary uses 12% 3701, 9022 Other Drugs and Medicines Medicines intended for personal use 12% 3004 Enzymes Enzymes and prepared enzymes 12% 3507 Contact Lenses and Spectacles Contact lenses, spectacle lenses, and corrective spectacles 12% 9001 Glands and Organo-Therapeutic Products Glands for organo-therapeutic use, extracts of glands 12% 3001 Diabetic Foods Diabetic-specific foods 12% 2106 Blood Glucose Monitoring System Glucometers and test strips 12% 9027 Medical Grade Oxygen Medical-grade oxygen and hydrogen peroxide 12% 2804 Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs like Ibuprofen and Diclofenac 12% 3004 Gastrointestinal Agents Medicines like Omeprazole and Pantoprazole 12% 3004 Antiviral Medicines Drugs like Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) 12% 3004 Hormonal Treatments Hormonal medications like Estrogen, Testosterone 12% 3004 Antihypertensive Medicines Blood pressure medications like Amlodipine, Lisinopril 12% 3004

Related Read: List of Exempted Goods & Services in 2025

How To Calculate GST on Medicines?

Calculating GST on medicines is simple. Use the formula:

GST Amount = (Price of Medicine × GST Rate) / 100

Final Price = Price of Medicine + GST Amount

Steps to Calculate GST

Identify the GST rate applicable (e.g., 5%, 12%). Multiply the medicine's base price by the GST rate. Divide the result by 100 to get the GST amount. Add the GST amount to the base price to get the final price.

For example, if a medicine costs ₹1,000 with a GST rate of 12%

GST Amount = (1,000 × 12) / 100 = ₹120

Final Price = 1,000 + 120 = ₹1,120

How Does the GST Impact on the Healthcare Industry?

The introduction of GST has had mixed effects on the healthcare industry, impacting hospitals, patients, and pharmaceutical companies in different ways.

For hospitals, GST is not directly levied on healthcare services as they are exempt, but they face increased input costs. Since hospitals cannot claim input tax credits (ITC) on GST paid for goods and services like equipment, maintenance, and consumables, these costs are often passed on to patients, indirectly increasing healthcare expenses.

For patients, life-saving drugs and essential medicines are taxed at lower GST rates or exempt entirely, ensuring affordability. However, GST on non-essential drugs (12%), medical devices, and diagnostics has increased out-of-pocket expenses for certain treatments.

Pharmaceutical companies benefit from GST's uniform tax structure, which reduces logistical complexities and eliminates cascading taxes. However, compliance requirements under GST can increase operational costs, particularly for smaller companies.

While GST simplifies taxation and increases transparency, its exemption for services and taxation of inputs creates a cost imbalance that adversely affects hospitals and patients. While the pharmaceutical sector gains efficiency, it may face higher taxes on certain products in the future.

Checkout the HSN Code on Medicine

Conclusion

In conclusion, the implementation of GST on medicine has brought about significant changes in the pharmaceutical sector, impacting pricing, compliance, and accessibility. With varying GST rates ranging from 5% to 18% for different types of medicines, including essential drugs and medical devices, understanding HSN codes is crucial for accurate tax filings and compliance. While the tax structure aims to streamline the system, it has also raised concerns over the affordability of medications, especially for consumers relying on life-saving drugs.

Despite these challenges, government exemptions and reliefs on essential medicines provide some relief to the public. As the pharmaceutical industry adapts to these changes, ongoing efforts to balance tax burdens with accessibility will be key in ensuring that GST on medicine does not adversely affect healthcare affordability.

FAQs About GST on Medicines

What is the GST rate on essential medicines?

The GST rate on essential medicines is 5%, ensuring affordability for critical healthcare needs.

How does GST impact medicine pricing?

GST increases the cost of medicines, especially non-essential products, due to tax rates like 12% and 18% on certain pharmaceuticals.

What are the HSN codes for medicines under GST?

HSN codes like 3003 and 3004 classify pharmaceutical products, determining the applicable GST rates (5%, 12%, or 18%).

Are life-saving medicines exempt from GST?

Yes, life-saving medicines are generally exempt from GST, helping reduce the financial burden on consumers.

What challenges does the pharmaceutical industry face with GST?

The pharmaceutical industry faces GST compliance challenges, including categorization of products and managing production cost increases due to higher tax rates.

How do GST rates vary for different types of medicines?

GST rates for medicines vary: 5% for life-saving drugs, 12% for Ayurvedic and allopathic medicines, and 18% for non-essential products.

How can pharmaceutical companies ensure GST compliance?

Pharmaceutical companies must file GST returns regularly and maintain proper invoices to comply with tax regulations and avoid penalties.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.