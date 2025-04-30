GST On Televisions: Check Latest TV Rates & HSN Codes

Explore GST rates on LED, Smart & 4K TVs in India. Know HSN codes, tax slabs & how GST affects TV prices across screen sizes.

Televisions are an essential part of modern living, but the GST on TVs in India plays a significant role in determining their cost. Whether you are purchasing an LED TV, Smart TV, or QLED TV, understanding the GST rates and the corresponding HSN codes is crucial for both buyers and sellers.

The HSN code for TVs, typically 8528 for most models, helps classify them under the right tax slab. As the consumer electronics market continues to grow, GST impacts both pricing and input tax credit eligibility for retailers and manufacturers. This guide will break down everything you need to know about GST on televisions, from HSN codes to tax rates, helping you make informed decisions. We'll explore how different types of TVs are categorized under different GST rates, highlight their specific HSN codes, and discuss the price changes since the latest tax updates.

What is the GST on Televisions (TVs)?

GST on televisions in India varies based on size and type, with specific rates:

TV Type Screen Size GST Rates LED Televisions Up to 32 inches 12% LED Televisions Larger than 32 inches 28% Smart Televisions All sizes 28%

For example, a basic 32-inch LED TV falls under the 12% slab, while premium 55-inch Smart TVs are taxed at 28%.

GST Rates and HSN Codes on TVs in India

Below is a breakdown of the GST rates and corresponding HSN codes for different types of TVs and related products in India:

TV Type GST Rates HSN Codes LED TV (below 32 inches) 12% 8528 LED TV (32–43 inches) 28% 8528 Smart TV (above 43 inches) 28% 8528 Set-Top Box 18% 8528 Computer Monitors (below 32 inches) 18% 8528 Projectors 18% 8528

These GST rates are based on the size and type of the product, with larger and premium televisions taxed at higher rates to classify them as luxury items.

Prices of Televisions Before and After GST implementation

There were multiple indirect taxes on televisions prior to GST, including VAT (Value Added Tax), CST (Central Sales Tax), and excise duty. In many cases, the combined tax burden ranged from 24% to 28%, depending on the size and type of television. Manufacturers and sellers suffered from this fragmented tax structure, which caused price disparities between states.

TVs under 32 inches are taxed at 12% GST and TVs over 32 inches are taxed at 28% GST. The GST rate for smaller TVs is slightly lower than the previous tax system, making them more affordable. Especially for premium models, the 28% GST rate matches or exceeds the previous tax burden on larger TVs, causing prices to remain high.

A benefit of the GST structure is that it simplifies taxation, streamlines logistics, and ensures price uniformity across states. However, it also keeps luxury TV models out of reach for those with limited budgets. Businesses looking to comply with GST regulations can GST apply online for a seamless registration process.



TV Type Tax Rate Before GST (VAT + CST + Excise) Tax Rate After GST Impact on Prices LED TV (under 32 inches) 24% – 26% 12% Prices slightly decreased LED TV (32–43 inches) 24% – 28% 28% Prices remained consistent Smart TV (over 43 inches) 26% – 28% 28% No significant change Set-Top Box 20% – 22% 18% Prices slightly decreased Projectors and Monitors 20% – 24% 18% Prices decreased moderately HSN Code for TV, Monitors and Projectors Checkout the How to Calculate GST on Television? To calculate GST on a television, first determine the applicable tax rate based on the TV's screen size. TVs with screens up to 32 inches are taxed at 18%, while those with larger displays fall under the 28% GST slab. Once the correct rate is known, multiply the TV's base price by that percentage to calculate the GST amount. Add this tax to the base price to arrive at the total cost payable. GST Amount= (Base Price × GST Rate) ÷ 100

Final Price (Including GST) = Base Price + GST Amount

For example, if a 40-inch TV is priced at Rs. 22,000, the GST at 28% would amount to Rs. 6,160. So, the final price paid would be Rs. 28,160. Using a GST calculator can make this process quick and error-free.

Example Calculation (40-inch TV, GST @ 28%): Base Price: ₹22,000, GST Rate: 28%

GST Amount=(22,000×28)÷100 = ₹6,160

Final Price=22,000+6,160 = ₹28,160

Conclusion About GST on TV

Understanding GST rates and HSN codes for televisions in India is crucial for both consumers and businesses. With GST rates typically ranging from 5% to 28%, knowing the correct HSN code (8528 for most TVs) helps in accurate classification and tax calculation. This clarity ensures that buyers can make informed choices while retailers and manufacturers comply with the GST laws effectively.

As the consumer electronics market grows, staying updated on GST exemptions, input tax credit eligibility, and pricing impacts is essential. Whether you're purchasing a smart TV or a 4K model, being aware of GST implications can help reduce costs and simplify transactions.

FAQs About GST on Television

What is the GST on TV?

Televisions in India are taxed based on screen size. TVs with screens up to 32 inches attract 18% GST, while those above 32 inches are taxed at a higher rate of 28% under the GST regime.

What is the HSN code for LED TV?