GST On Transport: Rates, HSN Code & Freight Charges

GST (Goods and Services Tax) on transport services plays a crucial role in the way businesses and consumers interact with logistics and freight charges in India. The GST rates applied to transport services vary depending on the type of service, ranging from passenger transport to freight services. Whether you're shipping goods locally or internationally, understanding how GST is applied can help you navigate tax implications effectively.

Transport services, including road, air, rail, and ocean freight, are categorized under specific HSN codes, which determine the applicable tax rates. This comprehensive approach simplifies taxation, ensuring clarity for both service providers and customers. As businesses rely heavily on transportation, grasping the GST structure on these services is key to optimizing costs and ensuring compliance with tax laws.

What is the GST on Transport?

Understanding the GST rates on transport services is essential for businesses and consumers alike. The GST Council has set varying rates based on the nature of the transport service. Here's a breakdown of the key rates:

Public Transport (for passengers) : No GST applies to basic passenger services such as buses, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and taxis.

: No GST applies to basic passenger services such as buses, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, and taxis. Non-AC Buses (contract or stagecoach services) : These services also fall under the category with no GST, making them more affordable for local transport.

: These services also fall under the category with no GST, making them more affordable for local transport. AC Buses (contract or stagecoach services, without Input Tax Credit) : These services are taxed at 5%, as they are more premium than non-AC services.

: These services are taxed at 5%, as they are more premium than non-AC services. Radio Taxis & Ride-Hailing Services : Ride-sharing services, such as those provided by radio taxis, are subject to a 5% GST rate.

: Ride-sharing services, such as those provided by radio taxis, are subject to a 5% GST rate. Rental Services for Vehicles (cars, buses, coaches): These are taxed at a higher 18%, due to the luxury aspect of vehicle rental services.

Additionally, goods transport services such as freight, cargo, and logistics services are taxed at 12-18% based on the type of service and scale. For luxury transport, such as air travel or high-end services, a 28% GST rate applies.

What is the GST on Air Transport Services?

Below are the GST rates applicable to air travel services:

Service Type GST Rate Economy Class Tickets 5% GST Chartered Flights for Pilgrimage 5% GST Business Class Tickets 12% GST Rental Services of Aircraft (with/without operator) 18% GST

What is the GST on Rail Transport Services?

Here are the GST rates for rail transport services:

Service Type GST Rate AC and First Class Train Tickets 18% GST Sleeper and General Class Train Tickets Nil GST Metro Tickets/Tokens Nil GST

What is the GST on Road Transport Services?

The following GST rates are applicable to road transport of passengers:

Service Type GST Rate Public Transport (Passenger) Nil GST Metered Taxis/Auto Rickshaws/E-Rickshaws (Passenger Transport) Nil GST Non-AC Contract Carriage/Stagecoach (Passenger Transport) Nil GST AC Contract Carriage/Stagecoach (Passenger Transport, no ITC) 5% GST Radio Taxis & Similar Services 5% GST Rental Services of Road Vehicles (Cars, Buses, Coaches) 18% GST

What is the GST on Goods Transport Services?

Here is the GST breakdown for goods transportation by air, rail, road, and inland waterways:

Service Type GST Rate Transport of Goods by Air Nil to 5%/12%/18% GST (depending on service) Transport of Goods by Rail Nil to 5%/12%/18% GST (depending on service) Transport of Goods by Road Nil to 5%/12%/18% GST (depending on service) Transport of Goods by Inland Waterways Nil to 5%/12%/18% GST (depending on service)

GST Exemptions on Goods Transport

These are the goods that are exempt from GST when transported:

Exemption Type GST Rate Relief Materials for Calamity Victims Nil GST Agricultural Produce/Organic Manure Nil GST Food Items (Pulses, Milk, Rice, Salt, Flour, etc.) Nil GST Military/Defense Equipment Nil GST Newspapers/Magazines (Registered with RNI) Nil GST Goods Transport Below Rs. 1,500 Nil GST Personal/Household Goods Transport Nil GST Goods Transport by Unregistered Persons Nil GST

GST on Rental Services for Goods Transport

Here is the GST applicable to rental services for different modes of transport for goods:

Service Type GST Rate Rental Services of Road Vehicles (Trucks, with/without operator) 18% GST Rental Services of Freight Aircraft (with/without operator) 18% GST Rental Services of Water Vessels (Freight Vessels) 18% GST

What is a GTA (Goods Transport Agency)?

In the context of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), a Goods Transport Agency (GTA) refers to any business or entity involved in the transport of goods by road. A key requirement for an entity to be classified as a GTA is that it must issue a consignment note or similar documentation, which signifies the transportation of goods. A GTA doesn't always mean the business that directly owns the vehicles but rather the one issuing such documents.

Beyond just transporting goods, GTAs offer a range of value-added services, including:

Loading and unloading goods

Packing and unpacking goods

Trans-shipping (moving goods from one intermediary location to another rather than direct transport)

(moving goods from one intermediary location to another rather than direct transport) Temporary warehousing for storing goods during transit.

What is the GST on Goods Transport by Goods Transport Agency (GTA)?

GST rates for goods transport provided by a Goods Transport Agency (GTA):

Service Type GST Rate Transport (without ITC) 5% GST Transport (with ITC) 12% GST

GST Liability in GTA Transactions

GST liability in GTA transactions can vary depending on the parties involved. The following table helps clarify who is responsible for paying GST when hiring a GTA:

Service Provider Supplier/Consignor Receiver of Goods/Consignee Person Paying Freight Person Liable to Pay GST GTA Registered Manufacturer Registered Dealer Registered Manufacturer Registered Manufacturer GTA Partnership Firm (Registered) Unregistered Dealer Partnership Firm Partnership Firm GTA Co-operative Society Registered Dealer Co-operative Society Co-operative Society GTA URD A (Unregistered Dealer) Registered Dealer URD A Tax must be paid under RCM GTA Company XYZ (Registered) URD B (Unregistered Dealer) Company XYZ Tax must be paid under RCM GTA Private Individual Registered Dealer Private Individual Exempt as per previous notifications

HSN Code for Transport Services: Transport Charges HSN Code

The HSN code for transport charges is 9967, which plays a crucial role in ensuring the proper classification of transport services under GST. For businesses providing transport services, it is essential to mention this HSN code on invoices for accurate taxation and compliance. By classifying transport services correctly, companies can avoid errors in tax calculation, ensuring clarity and accuracy in financial transactions.

As the GST rates and rules continue to evolve, understanding the HSN code for transport charges is more important than ever. Proper application of this code not only helps businesses meet regulatory standards but also allows them to leverage the benefits of GST, including input tax credits. By staying informed, businesses can navigate the complex landscape of transport taxation seamlessly, optimizing their operations and remaining compliant.

Freight Charges in GST

Freight charges refer to the cost incurred for transporting goods, whether by land, air, or sea. These charges are subject to GST, which can vary depending on whether input tax credit (ITC) is claimed. The GST rate on freight charges is as follows:

5% GST (without input tax credit)

(without input tax credit) 12% GST (with input tax credit)

However, there are specific exemptions where freight charges are not subject to GST. These exemptions apply to the transportation of certain goods, including:

Salt, milk, and food grains (such as pulses, flour, rice) Agricultural produce Military or defense equipment Organic manure Magazines or newspapers registered with the Registrar of Newspapers Relief materials for survivors of disasters, natural calamities, and accidents Goods where the transportation charge is less than Rs. 750 for one consignee Single carriage goods with a transportation charge under Rs. 1,500

Understanding these GST rates and exemptions helps businesses in managing costs and complying with the GST regulations efficiently. By applying the appropriate rates and exemptions, companies can ensure accurate taxation and avoid any compliance issues.

Conclusion

Understanding GST for transport services is essential for businesses in the logistics and travel sectors. By familiarizing themselves with the correct HSN codes and tax rates, companies can ensure tax compliance, avoid errors, and streamline their operations. Proper classification of transport services helps businesses remain compliant with GST regulations, preventing unnecessary financial complications.

For businesses, staying updated on GST laws and tax slabs is crucial. It enables efficient management of costs, ensures smooth transactions, and allows for the proper use of input tax credits (ITC). This knowledge will empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly regulated environment.

FAQs About GST on Transport Services

What is the GST rate for transportation?

The GST rate for transportation varies by service type, with rates ranging from 5% (without ITC) to 12% (with ITC) for freight. Passenger transport can attract Nil to 28%, depending on the mode and service.

What is the GST rate for freight charges?

Freight charges are subject to 5% GST (without input tax credit) and 12% GST (with input tax credit). However, certain goods like agricultural produce and relief materials are exempt from GST on freight charges.

What is the HSN code 9967 for transportation charges?

HSN code 9967 is used to classify transportation services under GST. It includes freight, cargo, and logistics services, ensuring accurate tax rates and compliance in the transportation industry.

What is the GST rate for railway tickets?

The GST rate for railway tickets is 5% on the ticket fare, applicable for both online and offline bookings. However, the rate may vary based on the class of travel and any applicable exemptions.

What is the GST rate for redBus ticket?

The GST rate for redBus tickets is 5% on non-AC bus rides booked through platforms like redBus, Ola, or Uber. This rate applies to online bookings for public transport services.

What is the GST rate for freight charges?

The GST rate for freight charges is typically 5% for road and rail transport services. Air and sea freight services are taxed at 18%, depending on the mode of transport and related services.

Can a transporter claim ITC?

Yes, a transporter can claim Input Tax Credit (ITC) on transportation services if they meet the conditions set by GST laws. ITC is available on freight charges if applicable, provided the transporter uses the services for business purposes.

Can we claim ITC on goods in transit?

ITC on goods in transit is not directly claimable unless the goods are part of a taxable sale or purchase. The transporter can claim ITC for transportation services if the goods are for business purposes.

