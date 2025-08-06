Key Highlights GST Notifications And Clarification Circulars

Gross and Net GST revenue collections for the month of June, 2025.

GST Portal Updates

The GSTN team has released Gross and Net GST revenue collections for the month of June 2025. Detailed report may be viewed here.

GST Portal is now enabled to file appeal against waiver order (SPL 07).

Taxpayers who have submitted waiver applications by filing either Form SPL01 or SPL-02 are now receiving orders from the jurisdictional authorities – either an Acceptance Order in Form SPL-05 or a Rejection order in Form-SPL07.

Applicants can file Appeal applications (APL-01) against SPL-07 (Rejection) order.

If a taxpayer chooses not to appeal against the ‘Waiver Application Rejection Order' but wishes to restore the appeal (originally filed against the demand order) that was withdrawn to apply for the waiver, they can do so by submitting an undertaking.

Taxpayer Advisory on upcoming security enhancements.

The GST system is being continuously enhanced to strengthen data security and improve transparency to the taxpayers.

Taxpayer will get SMS/Email OTP alerts every time they give OTP consents to the Application Suvidha Provider (ASP) for data access at the GST Portal.

These steps are designed to enhance data security and transparency over third-party access to their information.

Advisory: Regarding GSTR-3A Notices issued for non-filing of form GSTR 4 to cancelled Composition Taxpayers.

Due to system glitch on the GST portal, GSTR-3A notices were mistakenly issued to composition taxpayers, including those whose registrations were cancelled before FY 2024-25.

Taxpayers who have already filed their returns can ignore these notices, as no response is required.

