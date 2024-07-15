Down For The Count; Impact Of Sports Media On Athletes

Be it in any form of media, the primary goal is to communicate with its intended audience in order to increase the visibility of the subject matter beyond its core. Sports generates billions of dollars every year for the media industry across the globe. Domestic and International Sports have been relevant in India since the beginning. The coverage of sports in media includes both broadcasting and reporting along with a wide range of ancillary sectors, such as advertising, event management, social media, digital media platforms, ticket sales and community connections in sports marketing, which is a component of sports promotion.

Mass media and sports have always had a close relationship, as the former shapes public opinion, and the latter aids in its dissemination, which in turn promotes sporting events. But have you wondered what impact does this intricate relationship between sports media and public perception have on the emotional and mental well-being of athletes?

Critical Analysis

Media plays an important role in cultivating a public image and perception while acting as a catalyst giving rise to very strong public opinions on subsequent subject matters. When it comes to athletes, the most important point of contention is whether their portrayal by the media acts as a distraction and proves to be a focal point affecting their performance. As per research, distractions tend to trigger negative mood responses further increasing anxiety levels, and stress, which deplete mental energy. This mental energy is crucial for concentrating, providing attention, and maintaining a positive mental attitude. Effective concentration allows an athlete to conserve physical energy by maintaining good technique, executing skills correctly, and pushing through pain and fatigue barriers. Worrying about distractions drains this mental energy, leading to a diminished performance.

The victims of such performative distractions include Kenny Rogers, Mike Tyson, Virat Kohli, and Sania Mirza, to name a few.

Kenny Rogers, the famous baseball player had a contentious relationship with the press. He ceased speaking to the media in 2005 following reports that he might retire if the Rangers did not extend his contract. During a pregame warm-up on June 29, 2005, Rogers got into a physical altercation with two cameramen, leading to pushing and breaking of the camera.

Rogers was fined and suspended after this event. He was having a career-best season before these problems, but his play suffered following his ban. On August 11, 2005, he made his comeback and lost 16–5 after giving up five runs and seven hits in five innings. In the All-Star game, he also gave up a two-run home run and was heckled by the fans. His public outbursts stemming from his antagonistic dealings with the press cost him playing time, money, and the respect of fans, which in turn affected his performance and season statistics.

Another such victim was Mike Tyson. With several heavyweight belts under his belt, Tyson appeared unbeatable until the early 1990s. When Tyson's personal life collapsed, the media focused more negatively on him, and he lost his titles. In an interview, Tyson acknowledged that he was affected by media criticism.

The same was admitted by Virat Kohli, in an interview in 2020. His combative on-field demeanour and private life frequently made to the headlines. His performance had occasionally been damaged by the constant media attention, resulting in tantrums in public and uneven play. Kohli's form declined at a particularly difficult period, and he acknowledged that the unrelenting criticism had a negative impact on his playing and emotional well-being.

Sania Mirza, an Indian former tennis player was often criticised by the media for her personal and private life choices. She occasionally felt as though the unfavourable attention had eclipsed her on-court accomplishments and created needless pressure, which affected her concentration and performance.

While not directly negative, media may also impact athletes by making them overconfident leading to an inevitable downfall. In 2004, this was the case with athletes in China. Chinese media projected that their athletes would win more gold medals following their unexpected early triumphs and their first-ever gold medal at the 2004 Olympic Games. These expectations, meanwhile, did not come to pass. For example, the male Chinese gymnasts were unable to place on the podium, Lin Dan, the top-ranked badminton player, lost in the opening round, and Ma Lin, the top-ranked table tennis player, fell to Jan-Ove Waldner, the 20th-ranked Swede.

China Daily blamed the media's inflated forecasts for these setbacks, saying they resulted in overconfidence and subpar work. Diver Peng Bo concurred, stating, "We're ordinary people. We feel pressure and sometimes get distracted. Please understand us."

If the athletes learn to make a monument out of stones, they can easily overcome the critical hurdles, like in the case of Venus Williams and Serena Williams who were great Tennis stars. Rather than receiving accolades for conquering hardship, they encountered unfavourable media representations for not fitting in and being different than usual tennis players in race. However, their mental toughness enabled them to succeed and improve the sport, succumbing the media pressure.

Conclusion

The impact of sports media on athletes is undeniable as decoded above. It may sometimes prove to be fruitful but in its majority, it has more negative impact than positive. We can better assist athletes in realising their full potential on and off the pitch by comprehending and addressing the dual-edged character of sports media.

To weaken the possibility of such detrimental consequences, a supportive and balanced media environment must be established. This entails creating precise media protocols and offering athletes mental health care as well as media training. More pressure must be put on media organizations to focus on actual sports played by women and not their personal lives, thus not feeding into the perpetual bias. Furthermore, promoting constructive media interaction and public awareness initiatives can aid in changing the perception of sports journalism to one that is more responsible and sympathetic.

Instead of becoming a source of unwarranted pressure and criticism, the intention is to foster an atmosphere in which the media functions as a tool for inspiration and acknowledgment.

