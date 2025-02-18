ASCI Advisory On LinkedIn Influencers

Introduction

There is no doubt that the traditional professional networking site LinkedIn has undergone a seismic shift. The networking platform, which is well known for connecting with recruiters and industry experts, has now become a platform where thought leaders and industry experts are not only seen offering valuable industry insights but also involved in brand collaboration and promoting services. While the symbiotic relationship fosters growth and opportunities for users, transparency and consumer trust become equally important in this evolving landscape. After receiving over 60 complaints about undisclosed brand associations out of which at least 56 were found to involve violations, primarily due to the lack of disclosure of material connections on LinkedIn1, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) on January 14, 2025, has rolled out a fresh advisory for LinkedIn Influencers.

What does the Advisory say?

As LinkedIn influencers are generally more educated and aware than the average social media influencer, ASCI in its advisory strongly recommends that the influencers familiarize themselves with the ASCI Guidelines and the CCPA regulations.

Checklist for LinkedIn Influencers

Disclose Material Connection: LinkedIn Influencers are required to disclose material connections between themselves and the products, services, or advertisers they promote or advertise. Disclosures: Unlike other platforms, LinkedIn does not provide platform-specific disclosure tools2therefore influencers are required to provide disclosures that must be clear, upfront, and prominently displayed and not buried within a group of hashtags or links. Non-Compliance: If influencers fail to disclose material connections then their action would be considered as a breach of the ASCI Code and the Guidelines for Influencers in Digital Media. Furthermore, non-disclosure of material connections is a direct violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as well as the Central Consumer Protection Authority's (CCPA) Guidelines on "Celebrities, Influencers, and Virtual Influencers on Social Media Platforms"3.

Conclusion

The advisory on LinkedIn Influencers by ASCI accentuates the importance of authenticity and transparency in LinkedIn Influencer marketing. By adhering to these guidelines both influencers and brands can cultivate long term trust with their audiences ensuring the platform remains a credible source of professional insights and authentic connections.

Footntotes

1 Available at: https://www.livemint.com/industry/asci-to-linkedin-influencers-disclose-ads-and-partnerships-or-face-action-11736843614327.html

2 Available at: https://www.financialexpress.com/business/brandwagon-asci-warns-linkedin-influencers-disclose-brand-partnerships-or-face-action-3714697/

3 Available at: https://www.ascionline.in/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/Advisory-for-LinkedIn-Influencers-2025.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.